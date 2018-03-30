Hungary’s far right stokes fears of refugees

By Shaun Walker / The Guardian, MISKOLC, Hungary

Nobody in Miskolc can say with certainty that they have ever seen a migrant or a refugee in the city. A few residents think they might have seen one or two people in 2015, but cannot be sure. Others have said their friends have seen refugees in the streets, but admit they have not seen any themselves.

And yet, in this city of 160,000 inhabitants in northeast Hungary, a fierce election campaign is under way in which there is one overriding issue being discussed ahead of the vote on April 8.

It is not a recent series of corruption scandals involving government officials and vast sums of money. Nor is it the depressing state of local healthcare or low wages. It is migration.

The tone for the election in Miskolc — as across well as the country — has been set by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is seeking to win a third consecutive term on a far-right platform of sealing Hungary’s borders to refugees.

Orban said that if Miskolc is not to be a place of “ghettos and no-go zones,” it is necessary to vote for Fidesz, his conservative party.

“There are two paths ahead for Hungary to choose from,” Orban said. “We will either have a national government, in which case we will not become an immigrant country, or the people of George Soros form a government and Hungary will become an immigrant country.”

Orban has tried to portray opposition parties as puppets of Soros, the Hungarian-born US financier and philanthropist who has spent billions on developing civil society in post-communist countries.

Posters plastered across Hungary portray Soros as a grinning, evil puppet master, desperate to flood Hungary with refugees and destroy the country in cahoots with the opposition.

Each day brings new salvos in the government messaging on migration.

Janos Lazar, Orban’s chief of staff, earlier this month posted on Facebook a video shot in Vienna, in which he accuses Muslim migrants of ruining the city and says that if Hungary also allowed them in, the consequences would be “crime, impoverishment, dirt, filth.”

Tamas Deutsch, a Fidesz member of the European Parliament and long-time associate of Orban, made a similar video in the Molenbeek district of Brussels.

“This is not a question about the next two or three years,” Deutsch said in an interview at an upmarket Budapest cafe. “It’s a question of the next half-century. What will Europe be?”

Many of Orban’s critics have said the endless migration rhetoric is merely a device to distract attention from the numerous corruption scandals in the prime minister’s circle.

Media outlets belonging to Lajos Simicska, an oligarch who fell out with Orban, have been running exposes about offshore accounts and criminal schemes linked to top officials.

However, the opposition is divided and much of the population apathetic about politics.

Opinion polls have shown that the migration rhetoric is probably working well enough among Orban’s base to win him another term.

Changes that the government has made to electoral law over the past eight years are also likely to help him win.

Recent polls in Miskolc suggest Fidesz and its candidates are polling at between 35 percent and 40 percent, figures that are likely to be enough to win Orban a parliamentary majority, if opposition candidates do not unite.

Even when there were hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees passing through Hungary in 2015, few if any of them made it to Miskolc. The city has struggled to integrate its large Roma population, and tensions were inflamed when Orban compared potential migrants to the local Roma community.