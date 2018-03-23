Why Putin is still — genuinely — popular in Russia

By John Lloyd / Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin won big on Sunday. According to the Russian Central Election Commission, Putin glides into his fourth term after winning his biggest-ever election victory, with nearly 77 percent favoring him. His nearest rival was an affluent multimillionaire communist who got more than 11 percent by presenting himself as a Putin-plus, with a program of nationalizing the oligarchs’ property instead of merely controlling it.

Ksenia Sobchak, the nearest candidate to a liberal, had less than 2 percent support. Alexei Navalny, the boldest agitator against corruption, banned from standing, advised Russians not to vote, but they did. Reports of ballot stuffing, harassment of observers and people coerced to go to the polls by their employers abound. We can be sure that they would not render the result void. This was a coronation.

Putin’s popularity is a mystery to many in the West. He has invaded Ukraine, grabbed its Crimean region for Russia and sponsored a rebellion against the government in Kiev — while lying about the presence of Russian troops fighting with the rebels even as their corpses were returned to Russia. He has committed Russian forces to assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in suppressing his rebels with the utmost brutality. The economy turned sharply down in 2014, as the oil price fell and as economic sanctions were imposed.

The charge made by British Prime Minister Theresa May that Russia is likely to have sanctioned the use of a nerve agent against the Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury earlier this month has been dismissed with sarcastic contempt, with no effort made to assist the British authorities.

In his victory speech, Putin said the UK’s allegations added to his majority.

At present, he seems invulnerable. At a gathering of mainly young Russian liberals that I attended last weekend, Lev Gudkov, the veteran pollster and head of the independent Levada Center, showed the graphs that underpin the success: a loss of popularity for Putin after his 2012 election and then, with the taking of Crimea and the Russian-sponsored hostilities in Ukraine, a huge upward spike to about 80 percent support, a doubling of the figures.

In spite of declining incomes, rising prices and the viral videos showing the luxury in which senior officials live, Putin has stayed at or near these heights, unthinkable for a democratic politician. There has been, and remains, no alternative to Russia’s strongman.

The common wisdom about elections, since US-presidential candidate Bill Clinton’s adviser, James Carville, fashioned his famous “it’s the economy stupid” soundbite, is that voters punish politicians in power during difficult times.

However, Russians are not like democratic citizens. They prize — inevitably given their history — stability, and thus strength at the top. Shorn of the Russian-dominated Soviet Union, they rejoice in the return of part of it.

Gudkov said to his audience that many of the reflexes of the communist period remained active in Russia a quarter of a century after the Soviet Union’s demise.

The noted political commentator Andrei Kolesnikov added that Stalin has, for some years, stood as a symbol of order: People were not interested in large-scale protests, let alone revolution — stability is everything.