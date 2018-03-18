[ LETTER ]

Foreigners need to behave

In recent years, Taiwan has become a popular destination for expatriates and immigrants from around the world, especially from the West and Southeast Asia.

In my view, this is a testament to the success of Taiwanese society and to Taiwan’s international prestige. Taiwan is viewed as a land of opportunity and a welcoming society that values diversity.

Indeed, foreigners contribute to the Republic of China (ROC) in many important ways, and should they become citizens, they have as much a right as anyone else to call themselves Chinese — regardless of birthplace or ethnicity.

The ROC government has a responsibility to welcome immigrants and create an environment where they can succeed. That said, however, the onus is on the immigrants to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner, which unfortunately, they do not always do.

It is sad that immigrants to Taiwan do not always treat their new homeland with the respect that it deserves. In my own experience, I frequently see people behaving inappropriately in public — for example, littering, listening to music on public transportation, loitering around train stations and even being intoxicated in public.

While I have no way of knowing if these individuals are ROC citizens, their use of other languages and apparent ignorance of Taiwanese standards of etiquette leads me to believe that they are recent immigrants.

I hardly think that this behavior would be acceptable in their home countries. Why, then, would they act like this in the ROC?

Many of the foreigners who come to Taiwan work as English teachers. In Chinese culture, teachers are treated with enormous respect and are expected to conduct themselves in a dignified manner. If a teacher spends their weekends partying and carousing, how can they expect their students to respect them? If their students are children, what kind of example does this set?

While most foreign teachers in Taiwan are a great asset to this society, a few bad examples can perpetuate negative stereotypes.

Another problem arises when foreigners live in Taiwan for an extended period without bothering to learn Chinese. It is basic common sense that if someone lives in a country, they should learn at least some of that country’s language. It is a simple matter of respect.

To truly master any foreign language is a daunting task that takes many years of work, but it is not difficult to learn basic phrases and expressions. It is unfair to expect the people of a country to speak your language when you do not make even a token effort to speak theirs.

Let me be clear: I do not intend to disparage all immigrants or pass judgement on many for the actions of a few. Foreign workers and residents should be welcomed with open arms and they deserve to have their rights respected.

However, respect is a two-way street and foreigners should be expected to adhere to the same standards of etiquette and appropriate conduct as everyone else.

Pai Po-Hsueh

Changhua