Well-intentioned memory laws have become a nationalist tool

By Nikolay Koposov

A controversial law enacted by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has attracted a tremendous amount of attention around the world for its criminalization of expressions including “Polish death camps.” However, the law is intended to be much more than a means to get people to mind their language.

The law states that one could face a fine or up to three years imprisonment for “publicly and contrary to the facts” ascribing to the Polish people or government “responsibility or coresponsibility for Nazi crimes” or “other offenses” that constitute crimes against peace, crimes against humanity or war crimes.

True, “Nazi crimes” were committed by the Nazis and Poles should not be blamed for them. Likewise, while Nazi extermination camps were located in Poland, they were by no means Polish. Yet, it is the mention of “other offenses” that should concern us.

The truth is that, in many places in Eastern Europe, the arrival of German troops during World War II prompted an immediate outbreak of homicidal anti-Semitism. Many Jews were murdered by their neighbors or the local police force, only sometimes pursuant to German orders.

While Nazism was the catalyst for such murders — which include pogroms all across German-controlled Europe, particularly in the east — should Nazis alone be blamed for them?

The Polish PiS government is far from the first to introduce “memory laws” aimed at reshaping historical narratives by criminalizing certain statements about the past. Such laws exist in about 30 European countries, as well as in Israel, Russia, Rwanda and Turkey.

Laws criminalizing the denial of the Holocaust or other crimes against humanity — the most common type of memory law — were first introduced in the 1980s and 1990s in western European democracies that had been implicated in those crimes, including Austria, France and Germany.

Whether or not it is advisable to use criminal law in such a way, there is no doubt about the intentions of the people behind such efforts: to protect the memory of the victims, while acknowledging shared responsibility and regret for the misdeeds of the past.

Some eastern European countries have likewise prohibited Holocaust denial. However, they have also introduced memory laws with essentially the opposite aim: to whitewash national narratives by shifting the responsibility for historical atrocities entirely onto others, whether Adolf Hitler’s Germany or Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union. Poland introduced such a law in 1998. Similar norms exist in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania.

By obscuring the role that local populations played in both Nazi and communist crimes, such laws help to advance nationalist narratives, which can prove very handy for politicians looking to win popular support. The PiS, for one, has accrued substantial electoral support thanks in part to its exploitation of past tragedies for political ends.

There are more extreme cases than that of Poland. In Russia, a 2014 law prohibits any criticism of Stalin’s policy during WWII. In Turkey, a 2005 law forbids calling the extermination of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire genocide. These laws differ fundamentally from memory laws in western Europe, because they actively protect the memory of the perpetrators, rather than the victims, of state-sponsored crimes.