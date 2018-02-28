Breaking the cycle: Women are learning to love their hormones

By Eva Wiseman / The Observer

The grand plan, the plan to end World War II, was inspired by the docility of Paula Hitler. You do not hear much about Paula, do you, the lesser-known Hitler, who worked as a secretary while big brother Adolf was upstairs doing the Holocaust? But yes, inspired by Paula, British spies planned to end the war by making Adolf less aggressive. They intended to do this by smuggling estrogen into his food, thereby turning him into a woman.

Hitler had tasters, said professor Brian Ford of Cardiff University, who discovered the plot, so there was “no mileage to putting poison in his food because they would immediately fall victim to it.”

However, “sex hormones were a different matter,” he said.

Though the word “hormone” was first used in 1905, derived from the Greek meaning “to arouse or excite,” it was during that period leading into the war that the science of endocrinology developed. Hormones are the body’s chemical messengers; they trigger activity in the body and regulate the function of organs.

However, with knowledge of their effects came creeping politics. If hormones meant women were less inclined to start wars, did it also mean they were less capable of ambition? Less capable of being leaders? If hormones meant men were more aggressive, less nurturing, was equality an impossible dream?

Women’s hormones sneak into our culture with a period-like regularity.

In 1978, Gloria Steinem wrote in “If Men Could Menstruate” that: “Doctors would research little about heart attacks, from which men would be hormonally protected, but everything about cramps.”

The news, too, is littered with commentary.

In 2012, CNN argued that women’s hormones play a significant role in their voting decisions, with single women more likely to vote for then-US president Barack Obama and married women more likely to vote for then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney; it was removed after complaints.

In 2015, a business survey confirmed that 54 percent of respondents thought a woman’s behavior at work was dictated by her hormones.

A year later Novak Djokovic waded into a debate about equal pay in sport, saying that women faced more challenges than men to succeed in tennis, including battling against “hormones.”

In the Old Testament, God banters: “When she is in heat, who can control her?”

He was talking about camels.

There have been many, many more, all positing versions of the same idea — that women are complete nightmares at certain times of the month. And the thing is, despite the outrage that these clumsy stories cause, some researchers would agree there are kernels of truth, or shadows of kernels, or kernels of kernels, buried within them.

Martie Haselton, professor of psychology at University of California Los Angeles, whose book, Hormonal, discusses the “hidden intelligence” of hormones, says that, rather than oppressive and damaging, what we have learned about women and hormones is “empowering.”

Rather than a simple story about women losing all rationality around their periods, she sees it as “the story of how our hormones guide us through uniquely female life experiences, from feeling desire and pleasure to choosing a mate, having a child (if we would like to), raising a child and transitioning to our post-reproductive years.”

Haselton is part of a new conversation that is emerging; she is a pioneering researcher pushing the politics of hormones in a new direction.