Roads to nowhere: How infrastructure built on US inequality

By Johnny Miller / The Guardian

It is a little after 3pm in Detroit’s 8 Mile neighborhood and the cicadas are buzzing loudly in the trees. Children weave down the pavements on bicycles, while a pickup basketball game gets underway in a nearby park. The sky is a deep blue with only a hint of an approaching thunderstorm — in other words, a muggy, typical summer Sunday in Michigan’s largest city.

“8 Mile,” as the locals call it, is far from the much-touted economic “renaissance” taking place in Detroit’s center. Tax delinquency and debt are still major issues, as they are in most places in the city. Crime and blight exist side-by-side with carefully trimmed hedgerows and mowed lawns, a patchwork that changes from block to block.

In many ways it resembles every other blighted neighborhood in the city — but with one significant difference. Hidden behind the oak-lined streets is an insidious piece of history that most Detroiters, let alone Americans, do not even know exists: a 800m-long, 1.5m-tall concrete barrier that locals simply call “the wall.”

“Growing up, we didn’t know what that wall was for,” 8 Mile Community Organization president Teresa Moon said. “It used to be a rite of passage to walk on top of the wall, like a balancing beam. You know, just kids having fun, that kind of thing. It was only later when I found out what it was for and when I realized the audacity that they had to build it.”

In 1942, 8 Mile was a black neighborhood — segregated by law, segregated by culture, segregated from the white Oakland County by the eponymous 8 Mile Road. It was a self-contained community, filled with not only African Americans, but immigrants of all colors, some of whom had built their houses with their own hands.

It was also adjacent to empty land — valuable land that developers were rapaciously turning into homes for a surging postwar population. Land that one housing developer wanted to use to build a whites-only neighborhood.

The only problem was, he could not get federal funding to develop the land unless he could prove he had a strategy to prevent black people and white people from mixing. His answer: Wall off the white neighborhood with a concrete barrier.

“That wall is a monument,” Moon said. “We survived it. It’s a part of what happened and no one feels any negativity towards what happened.”

Her neighbor, Lou Ross, agrees. “What that wall was intended for, it didn’t work that way. It did for a minute — but it didn’t last,” she said.

Today, policymakers are making plans to revamp the nation’s infrastructure. The Trump administration has pledged to create a US$1 trillion infrastructure renewal plan and came to power, after all, on the promise of building a massive wall.

However, like Trump’s wall and the 8 Mile wall, infrastructure is not value-free — and the decisions made now will affect the future of inequality in cities.

To get an understanding of how infrastructure transforms communities, there is no better place to start than the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) “redlining” housing maps.

Commissioned by the federal government in the 1930s, these maps were critical to decisions of where and what type of infrastructure, lending and housing each neighborhood of each US city would be able to receive.

“The FHA promoted home ownership in new — and primarily suburban — neighborhoods so long as they were white and not ethically or economically diverse,” Antero Pietila wrote in Not in My neighborhood: How Bigotry Shaped a Great American City.