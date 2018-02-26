A shared passion, but much to do

By Jerome Keating

A century — 100 years — certainly seems like a long time. This is true, especially when seen from a historical perspective. A lot happens in a century.

Yet, from the personal perspective of an individual life, where time passes quickly even with an increasing life expectancy, that same lengthy century might seem fleeting, especially if the person feels that there is much yet to be done.

These long and short views of history have an important relationship to all Taiwanese as their democratic nation develops.

Taiwan has changed a lot in the long view of the past 100 years — there is no question about that. However, from the personal standpoint of three of its key leaders, there is still much to be done.

From 1918 to 2018, the world around Taiwan changed dramatically. World War I came to an end in November 1918. Supposedly the war to end all wars, it did not — World War II would follow barely two decades later.

The end of World War I brought more change to the map of Europe. The Austro-Hungarian Empire ceased to exist and new nations formed in its place. The Ottoman Empire, which had once stretched from Algeria to Iran and the Persian Gulf, was partitioned, shrinking into present day Turkey, which would spark many troublesome Middle East issues.

On the Asian continent, the Russian revolution ended the reign of the czars and gave birth to the Leninist USSR — this ideology would envelope Eastern Europe and China. The Manchu Qing (清) Empire, which ruled not only China but also Tibet, Mongolia and Xinjiang, had fought its own revolution in 1911. It continued to suffer through the failed monarchical ambitions of Yuan Shikai (袁世凱). His death in 1916 only fermented a continuing power struggle. China’s warlord period followed and its eventual Chinese Civil War. Taiwan, throughout all this, was becoming prosperous as part of the developing Japanese Empire.

Before that first 50 years had ended, World War II broke out and brought continued turmoil to the world. Its end brought about a strenuous and tense Cold War period. Then — quite surprisingly in a post-World War II world — the nations of Europe began coming together to form the current EU.

On a different bent, the UK, France, the Netherlands and others lost many of their colonial territories after that war, with new nations developing in their place. The map of the world continued to change drastically.

This change even had ironic footnotes. For example, the UK reversed direction and began the process of opting out of the EU — its “Brexit” — finding itself negotiating border crossings between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the same small Ireland that had declared its independence from the UK back in 1918. Ireland is part of the EU, while the UK has chosen to leave.

These 100 years not only saw the map of the world change immensely, but science as well. The simple airplanes that fought in World War I rapidly became the jet planes that evolved into rocket travel and astronauts. Humans walked on the moon and in space, and most recently, the world’s largest rocket was sent toward Mars [sic] carrying a roadster sports car.

In that project, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, stated that his long-term goals were not just the placing of a Tesla in orbit, but the actual future colonization of Mars. He wants to take humans into their solar system.