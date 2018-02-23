Improving Taiwan-India relations

By Sumit Kumar

The relationship between India and Taiwan has improved significantly in recent times, with the two nations expanding cooperation in various fields, including defense, trade and commerce.

While the relationship can be traced to before India’s independence, bilateral ties between the two nations ceased to exist in 1950 when India accorded diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China.

During the Cold War, the prospect of having even informal ties between New Delhi and Taipei remained remote, as Taiwan joined the US-led bloc and India followed a non-alignment policy.

However, in 1995, India and Taiwan chartered an unofficial relationship with the establishment of the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei.

In 2002, the directors of the ITA and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) signed an agreement on promotion and protection of investments. In 2006, the Taiwan-India Cooperation Council, a private organization, was established in Taipei. The two nations signed a double taxation avoidance agreement and a customs cooperation agreement in 2011.

In 2004, Taiwan began offering Indian students the Taiwan Scholarship and National Huayu Enrichment Scholarship to study Mandarin, and airlines started direct flights between New Delhi and Taipei in 2003.

In 2007, the ITA and the TECC signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of India’s Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology and Taiwan’s National Science Council.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power, it showed its intent to deepen engagement with Taiwan under its Act East Policy. Consequently, Taiwan’s deputy minister of economic affairs was invited to attend the “Vibrant Gujarat” conference in 2015.

The victory of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the presidential election in 2016 increased the prospect of cementing ties between the two nations.

Despite China’s objection, the Indian government’s decision to host a delegation of three female Taiwanese lawmakers in February was further seen as a big move toward improving the bond, especially when India-China ties are going through an extremely bad phase.

Of course, both nations have their reasons to accelerate bilateral ties. One area is their bilateral economic and trade engagement.

Trade between the two nations increased from US$1.2 billion in 2000 to US$6 billion in 2016, with nearly 90 Taiwanese companies working in different sectors of the Indian economy, and the Tsai government’s New Southbound Policy, along with the Modi government’s Act East Policy, could play a vital role in deepening economic ties between the two nations.

In August 2015, Taiwan-based Foxconn, one of the largest hardware manufacturers in the world, announced an investment of US$5 billion in India.

Given its huge foreign reserves and expertise in the fields of hardware manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, mine exploration, electronic manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, food processing and others, Taiwan could play a vital role in the success of the Modi government’s “Make in India,” “Digital India” and “Skill India” initiatives.

A pact signed between the two sides in December last year institutionalizing cooperation in areas, including engineering, product manufacturing, and research and development, should further boost their engagement in this field.