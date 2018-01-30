How to face an authoritarian China

By Doug Bandow

Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and his fellow revolutionaries created a new state, proud and independent, as well as authoritarian and murderous. That era seemed over, but oppression with totalitarian overtones has returned to the PRC. What should the US do?

China’s history is long and tortured. Once a great empire that dominated its neighbors, it turned inward, falling behind both its neighbors and more distant Western powers. However, on Oct. 1, 1949, in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the PRC.

The communists became the new elite and for nearly 30 years, Mao dominated his nation. Estimates of the total number who died under the man known as the “Red Emperor” range between 35 million and an astounding 100 million. Only his death in 1976 finally freed the Chinese people. Economic reform soon followed, with perhaps the greatest reduction in poverty in such a short time in human history. Moreover, personal autonomy greatly expanded, with people increasingly free to live their lives — outside of politics, anyway.

Finally, the intellectual atmosphere relaxed. Political opposition was verboten, but the Chinese Communist Party had little credibility. There was hope that Western contacts, economic development and increased wealth would lead to a steadily freer Chinese society.

Then along came Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

He has often been compared to Mao in terms of the power that he has amassed, but more important is his role as the anti-Mikhail Gorbachev and even anti-Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平). Increasing his personal authority obviously is a priority, but so is empowering the state.

His government has assaulted intellectual freedom, Internet access, religious liberty, foreign business and economic autonomy. This attack is also evident in Hong Kong, once promised legal autonomy, and even against Taiwan, still beyond Beijing’s control. Perhaps most creepy is the attempt to create an essentially totalitarian system of surveillance and social control.

Xi might ultimately fail in his attempt to remake the PRC. Still, it seems naive to imagine that China is destined to evolve in a more liberal direction. That means the US and its allies are likely to face a wealthier and more authoritarian China controlled by a president setting a consciously anti-Western course.

That does not mean Beijing poses a direct military threat. Historically, China’s reach has been limited and there is no evidence that the PRC has global military ambitions. Moreover, it is encircled by potential adversaries with which it has fought in the past: India, Russia, (South) Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

Finally, the US possesses a significant military lead and will easily preserve the capability to deter the PRC from any aggressive moves on US territory.

Even China’s apparent economic gains are less than they appear. Beijing, like the US during the Cold War, has found Africa to be tough going. By pursuing politically driven projects with poor, inefficient and corrupt governments around the world, the Belt and Road Initiative risks expensive failure.

The harder the PRC pushes, the more other nations shove back, most notably in its own neighborhood, as Southeast Asian nations increasingly welcome Indian and Japanese military involvement.