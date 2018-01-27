[ LETTER ]

Taiwanese values

On Monday, Taiwanese values were discussed. When political talk show host Cheng Hung-yi (鄭弘儀) asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) whether the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) still views Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) as an ally, she said Ko should reaffirm his commitment to Taiwanese values to make DPP supporters feel that he is someone with whom they can fight together.

Ko said that democracy, freedom, diversity and openness distinguishes Taiwan in Asia, and that while there is room for improvement in its rule of law, human rights and environmental protections, the realization of these universal values should be Taiwanese values.

Ko said he knows the president and the mayor function at different levels — the president has to deal with national defense, diplomacy and ideological issues, while a mayor only has to care about economic development and try to let people live happy lives.

Ko was right to say that freedom and democracy are Taiwanese values, but when in July last year he referred to the two sides of the Taiwan Strait as “one family” and a “quarreling couple” while in Shanghai, he deviated from Taiwanese values and made DPP supporters feel uneasy.

He dreams of being as powerful as the Qing Dynasty’s Yongzheng (雍正) Emperor, and admires Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and Mao Zedong (毛澤東).

He attended the book launch of Breaking the Rook (破局：揭祕！蔣經國晚年權力布局改變的內幕) and posed for photographs with Wang Xiling (汪希苓), Chen Humen (陳虎門) and the “White Wolf,” Chang An-le (張安樂).

To commemorate Taiwan independence activist Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕), Ko declared April 7 “Free Speech Day” in Taipei.

He promotes the view that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are “one family” and a shared community of destiny, and allowed the Sing! China: Shanghai-Taipei Music Festival at Taiwan University that ended with students being attacked by members of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party to be held.

Ko’s approach to cross-strait affairs is China, not Taiwan, first. He is tricky enough to deal with both the green and the blue camps in Taiwan, but does his best to please, flatter and cater to the People’s Republic of China.

He first identified himself as dark green, but after putting on the white shirt of power, he is now shining a rosy red. He is indeed a political chameleon, but efficiency in building authoritarian rule cannot be used to gloss over the victimization of people.

Taiwanese values should be to put Taiwan first, not China.

Ko thought himself smart, but he is naive. Those who betray Taiwan will eventually be cast aside by Taiwanese.

John Hsieh

Hayward, California