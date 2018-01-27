DPP needs to earn a second term

By Ben Goren

One year and eight months after Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) became president and two years after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a resounding majority of seats in the Legislative Yuan for the first time, the party appears to be coping fairly well with the stressors of power and has, as yet, not befallen a major scandal of governance which might fatally undermine the public’s perception of its competence in government or its electability.

It has in part been aided by a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yet to recover from the catastrophic helmsmanship of former chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), the limp and fading electoral appeal of its former upcoming star New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), and the mundane, ineffectual and passe leadership of old-guard Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義).

With no coherent or appealing policy platform to offer, the party’s public image is of an organization that devotes itself to hagiography for former president Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) party-state, desperate attempts to protect its illegal assets, stunts in lieu of substantive opposition in the legislature, and predictable victim blaming of Tsai for Chinese tantrums and provocations against Taiwan.

Its most exciting moment recently was the debate as to whether Chiang’s grandson KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) would abandon his legislative seat to run for Taipei mayor this year.

It is a party utterly stuck in its own ideological straitjacket, increasingly disconnected from the reality of the newer generations of voters, and so weak and lacking direction or relevance that even parody now feels cruel.

If the KMT makes gains in the upcoming municipal and county elections in November, unless Bade Road radically changes the brand, it will largely be despite the national party, not because of it.

In Taiwan, local politics has its own distinctive dynamic and the KMT could take back some of its own heartland towns and cities, particularly in the center and north, especially given that it still maintains strong party networks in the townships.

However, it cannot assume that it will be able to use that in 2020 the way the DPP was able to between 2014 and 2016.

The rise of the New Power Party (NPP) in the legislative elections in 2016 to become, at first attempt, the third largest party and the second largest opposition party was surprising, but not entirely unprecedented in Taiwanese elections — remember the New Party in the 1990s.

For the NPP, its main challenges are differentiating itself from the DPP, finding a slate of strong, appealing candidates to run at the local level this year and at the national level in 2020, and building a public image of a principled, consistent and easily understood opposition party within the Legislative Yuan — one that effectively holds the DPP and the government to account.

Its performance thus far in respect of those goals appears to have been moderate, but is moving in a positive direction, despite a failed recall referendum for NPP Execitive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌).

If the party maintains momentum and builds a more solid and sustainable voter base in November, it would have good reason to feel it could supplant the KMT at the national level in the 2020 elections.

For the DPP, this would be both welcome and a threat.

One of the DPP’s biggest problems lies in its name. It is a self-styled “progressive” party, but how progressive is it?