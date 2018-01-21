The Liberty Times Editorial: KMT is still a danger to democracy

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) opinion poll results are not looking very good, but those for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which is the party with the biggest chance to replace the DPP, are even more disappointing.

While the descendants of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) have all retreated behind the veil of history, the KMT is still trying to stay afloat by clinging on to Chiang and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), presenting a stark contrast to the ongoing transitional justice process.

Faced with accusations of “Chiang worship,” KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) responded with a series of rhetorical counterquestions.

“Are we going to abandon our leaders, our fathers, our nation and our home altogether?” Wu asked. “Do we all not celebrate our grandfathers and fathers’ birthdays? If we live well off our grandfather’s wealth years after he passed away, without acknowledging his contributions, that does not appear very virtuous to me.”

While Wu’s response seems to make sense, it is in fact a specious assertion that reveals his admiration of the Chiangs’ authoritarian regime and Wu’s arrogant attitude toward democracy.

No matter in what direction mainstream opinion is moving, the KMT remains immovable, sticking to the legacy of Chiang Ching-kuo and even his father. How will they ever be able to make a comeback?

Democracy, literally speaking, means “rule of the people.” If the leaders and fathers that Wu spoke of were to rule over public opinion, then that would be “fake democracy.”

Unfortunately it seems the KMT still likes exercising this kind of “fake democracy,” saying yes to the votes, but paying no respect to the public’s choice. They want the public to continue living in the era of Chiang’s “enlightened despotism,” forever obedient subjects to a great leader.

Before former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) took office, he advocated indirect rather than direct presidential elections for the same reason: People only deserve to obey and they should not be endowed with the right to exercise free will.

Years later, when Ma became president through direct elections and he “ruled over the people,” he almost subverted the core values of democracy.

The rules set by Ma, which Wu now follows, go against a political party’s obligation in a democratic country to maintain liberal democracy and the constitutional order, and to assist in the formation of the public’s political will as stated in Article 3 of the Political Party Act (政黨法).

Taiwan’s community of 23.5 million people are working hard to make Taiwan a normalized country, yet the KMT insists on forcing “one China” on Taiwan and making it part of another “motherland.” The masters of the country do not want to be part of “one China,” yet the KMT treats it as a categorical imperative.

In short, the KMT’s anti-democratic doctrine is to oppose free public opinion, Taiwanese independence and self-governance. Even worse, the party despises the free will of Chinese people and is unwilling to see China become a powerful democracy.

The consensus reached by the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that “the party-state is holy and inviolable” means that these people, who are enjoying Taiwan’s democracy, rarely express support for Chinese people, whose right to free will has been destroyed. With total indifference, they watch China’s democracy campaigners, such as author Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波), and civil rights activists being subjected to state-sanctioned violence.