‘Sport is a mechanism of control in the US’

By Donald McRae / The Guardian

Jaylen Brown is one the most intelligent and interesting young athletes I have met in years and it seemed fitting that, midway through our interview in Boston, he should retell a parable that brings together Martin Luther King and the great US writer David Foster Wallace.

“We’ve got two young fish swimming one way and an older fish swimming the other way,” the 21-year-old star of the Boston Celtics said as he considered the enduring backdrop of race in the US.

“They cross paths and the older fish says: ‘What’s up guys, how’s the water?’ The two younger fish turn around and look back at the wiser fish and ask: ‘What’s water?’ They’ve never recognized that this is what they actually live in. So it takes somebody special like Martin Luther King to see past what you’ve been embedded in your whole life,” he said.

Three years before his death, Foster Wallace included the parable in one of his most widely read pieces of writing. Yet it carried fresh resonance when said with quiet force by a young basketball player who stands apart from many of his contemporaries — to the extent that there have been numerous articles in which an unnamed NBA executive suggested that Brown might be “too smart” for the league or “his own good.”

Brown was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He is in his second season with Boston now, and was a key figure when the Celtics arrived in London this week as the leading team in the Eastern Conference.

We spoke about Brown’s desire to learn new languages and his interest in books and chess — while he loves playing the piano and listening to grime artists from east London.

Even more intimately he relived the death of his closest friend Trevin Steede in November last year. In the two games after that devastating loss Brown produced inspirational performances, which he dedicated to Steede.

He was also looking forward to playing in London on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers — a game Celtics won 114-103 — and answered a question as to whether his young team might become NBA champions in the next few seasons.

“Why not this year? People say maybe we’ll be good in two years — but I think we’re good now. Right now we’ve got one of the best records in the league. I think we could be as good as we want to be, but the more we let people construct our mindset, and start saying two years from now, is the moment we lose,” he said.

Last week the Celtics beat LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers 102-88.

Excitement and anticipation surrounds the Celtics but race still stalked our conversation — and it has echoed hauntingly through Brown’s life.

“Racism definitely still exists in the South,” he said, remembering his youth in Marietta, Georgia. “I’ve experienced it through basketball. I’ve had people call me the n-word. I’ve had people come to basketball games dressed in monkey suits with a jersey on. I’ve had people paint their face black at my games. I’ve had people throw bananas in the stands.”

“Racism definitely exists across America today. Of course it’s changed a lot — and my opportunities are far greater than they would have been 50 years ago. So some people think racism has dissipated or no longer exists, but it’s hidden in more strategic places,” he said. “You have less people coming to your face and telling you certain things, but [US President Donald] Trump has made it a lot more acceptable for racists to speak their minds.”