‘Get naked if you like’: the Australian working holiday from hell

By Anne Davies / The Guardian

The young female backpackers tensed as they heard the farmer’s footsteps behind them. They were standing in a line at a conveyer belt in a large farm shed, as the freshly picked garlic bulbs slid by. Their job was to shake the dirt from them and wipe them clean.

The farmer, in his 60s, was now right behind them. He shouted at them to work faster. Then he went silent. With a smirk on his face, he picked up a long garlic stalk and began, almost playfully, slapping them on the backs of their bare legs.

The girls tensed. For Katherine Stoner, aged 18 and on her first big trip away from her home in Leicestershire in the UK, it was a frightening experience.

“It was something I had never experienced before and I had no idea how to react. We all stood there, rigid, in silence. I felt objectified, like he knew he could do whatever he wanted to us and there was nothing we could do. None of us said a word for fear he would shout at us or do something worse,” she said.

A gap year in Australia on a working holiday visa was meant to be the experience of a lifetime.

Instead, Stoner found her time working in rural Australia punctuated by intimidation and degrading incidents at the hands of male farmers.

At one isolated farm a middle-aged farmer suggested she and her friend Elle Kerridge should pick fruit naked. At another, more disturbing forms of harassment occurred.

Foreign backpackers are particularly vulnerable to exploitation because they must spend 88 days in a rural area to secure a second year on their working holiday visa. A whole industry of hostels offering job services has sprung up as a result of the policy. However, it has also meant that workers, particularly female workers, are prepared to endure harassment and even illegal behavior to secure their second year.

Now studying filmmaking at the University of Lincoln, Stoner has decided to return to Australia to make a documentary on the topic. She is raising money on an incubator site and working on preproduction of 88 Days, the working title of her project. She hopes to be back in Australia in time to film in the fruit-picking season.

Stoner and Elle Kerridge arrived in Sydney in 2015 after finishing school. Excited to be there, but without any work experience, they struggled to get work in cafes in Sydney.

However, they soon heard via bulletin boards there was plenty of farm work to be had in rural Australia. They contacted a hostel in a regional town in New South Wales, which said there were jobs waiting for them.

“We thought: great, sorted,” Stoner said.

They had never been on an eight-hour train trip before. As the train rolled through paddocks, browning in the heat of an Australian summer, it struck them how far from home they were.

Their first job was picking peaches, at a farm 15km out of town. There were about a dozen backpackers from around the world. It was hot, hard work, but sociable and fun.

Each day they would drive out from the hostel to work at the farm. Some days they worked eight to 10 hours, sometimes only four, depending on how ripe the peaches were.

At the end of the picking, the farmer, in his 40s, asked Stoner and Kerridge to stay on to finish the last of the crop.

“It was a hot day and we were really sweating as we picked peaches among the rows of trees,” Stoner said.

“The farmer came up to where we were working, and said: ‘You can get naked if you like, it’s so hot. I won’t come back,’” she said.