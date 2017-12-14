The Liberity Times Editorial: Seeking the truth they want to bury

On Tuesday last week, the legislature passed the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), which calls for the establishment of a Cabinet commission on the topic.

The commission is to have five main objectives: to open political files to the public; to remove authoritarian symbols, while preserving the sites of historical injustices; to redress unjust judicial cases, restore historical truths and promote social reconciliation; to handle assets improperly obtained by political parties and put them to legitimate use; and to deal with other matters related to transitional justice.

Taiwanese have been looking forward to this legislation for a long time, but it has been greeted with widespread suspicion and opposition from the remaining subordinates of the old party-state system.

These opponents characterize transitional justice as a “cycle of violence” and a “vengeful struggle,” while highlighting the potential disturbances and financial waste they say would happen if schools and colleges have to change their names or if coins and banknotes are redesigned.

However, the transitional justice that the Democratic Progressive Party is promoting is not vengeful, but centers on truth and reconciliation.

In other words, it does not seek to bring all the subordinates of the former authoritarian regime to justice or to pursue them indefinitely — it has more to do with investigating and clarifying historical truths.

Those responsible for past misdeeds should sincerely admit and apologize for their mistakes, and help bring the truth to light to console the victims and obtain their forgiveness. By this process, the two sides can achieve full reconciliation, so everyone can lay down their mental burdens and work together to build a future that can compensate for the faults of the past.

However, there is still an atmosphere of confrontation in Taiwan.

The act is moderate compared with Germany’s pursuit of the Nazis after World War II — so moderate that it brings its effectiveness into question.

Some remnants of the authoritarian regime are still stubbornly resisting. Whenever transitional justice is mentioned, they do all they can to misrepresent it as vengeance and bring up exaggerated ideas about the economic costs and annoyances of replacing coins and banknotes, changing the names of streets and schools, and so on. They are trying to portray transitional justice as the kind of vengeful struggle that took place during China’s Cultural Revolution.

However, no one wants to take vengeance on them; that is not what the act is about. Maybe they are blinded by the ruthlessness with which they oppressed others, so that they still imagine others will take revenge on them in the same manner.

However, Taiwanese society is much more kindhearted than they think.

There might be another, unspoken purpose in their persistent portrayal of transitional justice as a vengeful struggle, namely that they do not want the truth to come to light, and are unwilling to admit and apologize for their mistakes.

They do not think that their “low-end” victims are qualified to reconcile with their “high-end” selves. They believe “we are the rulers and you are the ruled,” and that this kind of relationship can never be reversed. If democracy seeks to reverse this relationship, they would rather go over to the side of their historical enemy to safeguard top-down subordination.