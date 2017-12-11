[ LETTER ]

Rise of Taiwan-Japan relations

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) last month on Facebook shared news about an event in Shizuoka Prefecture’s Shimoda City in Japan.

At the event, the city gave Taiwan a fire engine to be used for training purposes. Shimoda Mayor Shunsuke Kusuyama presided over the gifting ceremony, which was also attended by Hsieh, and a Taiwanese flag could be seen flying at the venue.

Although seemingly insignificant, the event was a compelling example of how Hsieh has been helping to improve the nation’s ties with Japan and safeguard Taiwan’s national dignity.

Shimoda is about 200km from Tokyo, with a population of less than 30,000. Even in Taiwan, a city of that size could be easily overlooked. Nevertheless, being a tireless campaigner for Taiwan, Hsieh was willing to travel all the way to the event despite its small size.

Over the past several years, people in Taiwan who harbor ulterior motives have been trying to sensationalize Japanese food imports, comfort women and other sensitive issues between Taiwan and Japan, oftentimes by distorting fact and mud-slinging, with the aim of portraying the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as colluding with Japan to betray Taiwan.

However, their arguments, designed purely to cause trouble, can be easily refuted by relying on facts. The national flag that flew at the event in Shimoda is the best proof against their false accusations.

A look at the past year or so shows that, despite interference from opposition parties and Chinese pressure, Taiwan has made important breakthroughs in its relations with Japan.

In March, Japanese Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Jiro Akama visited Taiwan, becoming the highest-level Japanese official to visit since the two nations ended official ties in 1972.

In June last year, Yoko Abe, mother of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited Taiwan, attended a concert of the NHK Symphony Orchestra with Tsai and took part in a banquet held by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan to celebrate the Double Ten National Day in October — a move highly significant for both nations.

Diplomatic work requires long-term effort. Hsieh’s hard work abroad and the Tsai administration’s successful strategies have helped increase exchanges and deepen trust between Taiwan and Japan.

Huang Wei-ping

Kaohsiung