Human rights are our global ticket

By Kao Yung-cheng 高涌誠

Pope Francis announced that the Vatican is to enter into “high-level talks” with the People’s Republic of China. Whether this would lead to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two and whether Taiwan’s sovereignty and international status could sustain yet another blow is being hotly debated in Taiwan. Many people fear that this could set off a domino effect that would place Taiwan on the sidelines of global society as an “international orphan.”

However, an online search for “Taiwan” and “same-sex marriage” turns up millions of hits, including on the Web sites of major international media outlets such as the BBC, CNN, the Guardian, Time and the Washington Post. The media have reported the event as headline news, praising Taiwan for being the first Asian country to recognize same-sex marriage and saying that the move will have a far-reaching effect on marriage equality in other Asian states.

This makes it clear that democracy, liberty and human rights are the soft power and hard logic that will help Taiwan find a solid foothold in the international community.

It is difficult for China to keep up, and regardless of how impressive its economic growth and national strength, without fundamental respect for democracy, liberty and human rights, its dream of becoming a great power will remain just that — a dream.

This means that while economic development is important, the cornerstone of a secure future for Taiwan is to continue its efforts to develop its democracy, liberty and human rights, and to become a full-fledged member of the international community.

Since 2009, the government has instituted new laws to incorporate the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other international human rights covenants into domestic law.

Taiwanese have also initiated international expert reviews in accordance with these covenants, which are in line with UN standards. These initiatives have been praised by international human rights circles, which are willing to assist Taiwan’s human rights efforts and attempts to join the international community.

The international reviews of Taiwan’s implementation of the ICESCR and the ICCPR — specifically, No. 8 and No. 9 of the concluding opinions and suggestions in the 2013 review and No. 9 in this year’s review — recommend that Taiwan make an effort to establish a national human rights council in line with the Paris Principles, a set of international standards that frame and guide the work of national human rights institutions, to be able to move even closer to international human rights standards.

In practice, Taiwan has been discussing a national human rights institution for nearly 20 years, and following nudges from international experts, civil society and the government have developed versions of what this would mean. The only thing required to complete the legislative process is for the government to make a policy decision.

On July 22 last year, the Presidential Human Rights Advisory Committee decided that Taiwan should set up a national human rights council or institution in accordance with the Paris Principles and that it should be, in descending priority, set up as an independent institution, under the Presidential Office or under the Control Yuan.