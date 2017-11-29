Israel and the US race to head off a UN settlement ‘blacklist’

By Josef Federman, Josh Lederman and Jamey Keaten / AP, JERUSALEM

Weeks ahead of the expected completion of a UN database of companies that operate in Israel’s West Bank settlements, Israel and the administration of US President Donald Trump are working feverishly to prevent its publication.

While Israel is usually quick to brush off UN criticism, officials have said that they are taking the so-called “blacklist” seriously, fearing its publication could have devastating consequences by driving companies away, deterring others from investing and prompting investors to dump shares of Israeli firms.

Dozens of major Israeli companies, as well as multinationals that do business in Israel, are expected to appear on the list.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that this list does not see the light of day,” Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon said.

The UN Human Rights Council in March last year ordered the compilation of the database, calling on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein to “investigate the implications of the Israeli settlements on Palestinians.”

The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements, built on occupied land claimed by the Palestinians for a future state, to be illegal.

Israel rejects such claims, citing the land’s strategic and religious significance, and has said the matter should be resolved in negotiations.

Israeli officials have said that about 100 local companies that operate in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have received warning letters that they will be on the list.

In addition, about 50 international companies, mostly from the US and Europe, also have been warned.

The companies have not been publicly identified, but one official said they include Israeli banks, supermarkets, restaurant chains, bus lines and security firms, as well as international giants that provide equipment or services used to build or maintain settlements.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

The only company to confirm receiving a warning letter has been Bezeq, Israel’s national telephone company.

Bezeq CEO Stella Handler in September posted a copy of the letter sent by Zeid’s office on Facebook. It accused Bezeq of using West Bank land for infrastructure, providing telephone and Internet services to settlements and operating sales offices in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Handler wrote that Bezeq provides service to all clients, regardless of race or where they live.

“The council’s bias against Israel is so extreme that it has lost all relevance in the world,” she wrote. “We will not cooperate with a move that is all in all anti-Israeli propaganda.”

However, hours later, Handler removed the post, saying that she had done so at the request of the government.

The Israeli official confirmed that the government has asked companies not to speak about the issue.

Bezeq declined to comment.

Israel has long accused the UN, particularly the rights council, of being biased against it.

Israel is the only nation that faces an examination of its rights record at each of the council’s three sessions each year. About 70 resolutions, or about one-quarter of the council’s country-specific resolutions, have been aimed at Israel. That is nearly triple the number for the second-place nation, Syria, where hundreds of thousands have been killed in a devastating six-year civil war.