Some inconvenient truths about opening the way for immigrants

By Robert Skidelsky

Sociology, anthropology and history have been making large inroads into the debate on immigration. It seems that Homo economicus, who lives for bread alone, has given way to someone for whom a sense of belonging is at least as important as eating.

This makes one doubt that hostility to mass immigration is simply a protest against job losses, depressed wages and growing inequality. Economics has certainly played a part in the upsurge of identity politics, but the crisis of identity will not be expunged by economic reforms alone. Economic welfare is not the same as social well-being.

Let us start, though, with the economics, using the UK — now heading out of the EU — as a case in point. Between 1991 and 2013 there was a net inflow of 4.9 million foreign-born migrants into the UK.

Standard economic theory tells us that net inward migration, like free trade, benefits the native population only after a lag. The argument here is that if you increase the quantity of labor, their wages will fall. This will increase profits. The increase in profits leads to more investment, which will increase demand for labor, thereby reversing the initial fall in wages.

Immigration thus enables a larger population to enjoy the same standard of living as the smaller population did before — a clear improvement in total welfare.

A recent study by Cambridge University economist Robert Rowthorn, however, has shown that this argument is full of holes. The so-called temporary effects in terms of displaced native workers and lower wages might last five or 10 years, while the beneficial effects assume an absence of recession.

Even with no recession, if there is a continuing inflow of migrants, rather than a one-off increase in the size of the labor force, demand for labor might constantly lag behind growth in supply.

The “claim that immigrants take jobs from local workers and push down their wages, might be exaggerated, but it is not always false,” Rowthorn argues.

A second economic argument is that immigration will rejuvenate the labor force and stabilize public finances, because young, imported workers will generate the taxes required to support a rising number of pensioners.

The UK population is projected to surpass 70 million before the end of the next decade, an increase of 3.6 million, or 5.5 percent, owing to net immigration and a surplus of births over deaths among the newcomers.

Rowthorn dismisses this argument.

“Rejuvenation through immigration is an endless treadmill. To maintain a once-and-for-all reduction in the dependency ratio requires a never-ending stream of immigrants. Once the inflow stops, the age structure will revert to its original trajectory,” he says.

A lower inflow and a higher retirement age would be a much better solution to population aging.

Thus, even with optimal outcomes, like the avoidance of recession, the economic arguments for large-scale immigration are hardly conclusive. So the crux of the matter is really its social impact. Here, the familiar benefit of diversity confronts the downside risk of a loss of social cohesion.

David Goodhart, former editor of the journal Prospect, has argued the case for restriction from a social democratic perspective.

Goodhart takes no position on whether cultural diversity is intrinsically or morally good or bad. He simply takes it for granted that most people prefer to live with their own kind, and that policymakers must attend to this preference. A laissez-faire attitude to the composition of a country’s population is as untenable as indifference to its size.