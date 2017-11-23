‘Green’ energy creates opportunity

By Lu Shyi-min 呂錫民

As the globe is trending toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions and converting to new sources of energy, developing “green” energy alternatives has already become a mainstream policy in many nations.

Fast economic growth coupled with a huge expansion of consumerism and the need to deal with the resulting waste have become the impetus for many nations’ work to create circular economies.

Urbanization has resulted in highly concentrated populations and waste emissions from vehicles has become a serious problem for public health. Electric vehicles will be at the heart of this century’s transport revolution.

Awareness of environmental protection in Southeast Asian nations is on par with Taiwan. Many nations in the region have shown an interest in green energy, technology, products and equipment. Taiwanese businesses should be on the lookout for commercial opportunities.

Following the ratification of the Paris climate accord, a succession of Southeast and South Asian nations have formulated policies to develop green energy.

For example, India’s government plans to have a total solar capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2020, while Australia, which has one of highest levels of per capita carbon emissions in the world, plans to universalize solar energy by installing systems on 70 percent of its detached residential houses.

A business opportunity exists: If solar energy batteries and photovoltaic modules are installed behind solar panels, a solar micro-inverter can be used to produce even more electricity. Since the cost of this technology is cheaper than building new power stations, supply of stored-energy systems will likely fail to keep up with demand.

In Southeast Asia, the effects of population growth, urbanization and an explosion in industrial activity have resulted in a sharp increase in the amount of waste material and wastewater.

For example, India produces 66 million tonnes of garbage per year, but only about half is cleared and processed. By 2030, it is forecast that India is to produce 165 million tonnes of refuse per annum.

The Philippines’ dominant livestock industry is pig farming and the nation has an estimated 12 million pigs. Animal waste is fast becoming an environmental disaster.

India relies heavily on recycled water, while Malaysia and Singapore have insufficient water resources.

In a nutshell, these nations’ requirements for purified water, wastewater and solid waste management are gradually increasing. Business opportunities lie in the export of technology and equipment for the environmental management of such waste.

For instance, waste material can be used to generate power, precious metals can be extracted from electronic components and wastewater can be managed using specialized equipment — pumps, septic tanks and filtration systems.

Southeast and South Asia generally rely on burning coal for electricity and air pollution is already a serious problem; population growth and urbanization have caused severe air pollution in metropolitan areas.

New Delhi’s haze is regularly pictured in international media, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging to ban the sale of fossil fuel-burning vehicles by 2030.

Commercial opportunities for Taiwanese businesses include the export of electric vehicles — including bicycles — in addition to their components, energy storage, recharging stations, batteries and battery recycling.