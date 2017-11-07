EDITORIAL: Regular people bring hope

In view of Taiwan’s predicament on the diplomatic front, the constant wrangling among domestic politicians, the government’s apparent inability to protect taxpayers’ interests, and a slew of vacillating policies and broken promises, it can at times be difficult to view the nation’s future optimistically.

Depressing reports about China’s incessant malicious moves to reduce the nation’s global presence and the promise of judicial reform, which appears to be moving at a snail’s pace, to name just two issues, have made Taiwanese cynical about the government’s pledges to improve the nation and to pessimistically wonder where the country is headed.

Frustrating news about Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co, which defaulted on a NT$20.5 billion (US$677.1 million) syndicated loan, and allegations of questionable loans of by state-run Mega Financial Holding Co to Chien Chi Asset Management Co, have the public doubting the government’s resolve to get to the bottom of suspected irregularities at large companies.

Fortunately, Taiwanese are taking action, with or without the government’s help.

Hualien native Huang Chun-tang (黃群棠) single-handedly cultivated fields of flowers and organized music festivals in hopes of promoting tourism in his hometown.

Eager to revitalize and beautify the town, he paid for sunflower seeds and distributed them to local residents and public schools “to create and sustain a themed scenic attraction to have a vibrant tourism industry.”

Volunteers, undaunted by setbacks caused by Chinese pressure, are willingly sacrificing their weekends to stand on the streets all around Taiwan and petition for Taiwan’s national team to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics as “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei.”

These people’s efforts, not to mention that of a group of Japanese who initiated the campaign, puts the Democratic Progressive Party administration to shame.

During this year’s Taipei Summer Universiade, Taiwanese athletes such as world No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) and many more quietly and diligently made the nation proud and helped put Taiwan on the map.

All the examples suggest that while the nation’s future may look bleak at times — with China’s incessant obstruction of Taiwan internationally and the government seemingly at its wits’ end in dealing with that country, along with grievances about the Cabinet dragging its feet on reforms — there is still hope.

Taiwanese people’s willpower, passion and diligence have helped them inject doses of confidence and optimism.

There are many more kind and diligent souls in Taiwan who are unselfish and ready to take matters into their own hands in hopes of polishing the nation’s name and advancing the welfare of the nation’s people.

One can only hope politicians and the government will start to do their fair share to improve the nation.