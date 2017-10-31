‘Death to blasphemers’ increasing as political cry in Pakistan

By Asif Shahzad / Reuters, SWABI, Pakistan

Three police officers stand daily guard at the tomb of Pakistani student Mashal Khan to prevent religious hardliners from fulfilling threats to blow up the grave of the 23-year-old beaten to death over rumors he blasphemed against Islam.

His grieving family, who are also under police protection, say they have little hope the shocking campus killing will prompt a re-examination of blasphemy laws that carry a death penalty or action against the mob justice that often erupts in such cases.

On Friday, there was more evidence the opposite is happening.

A new political party that has made punishing blasphemers its main rallying cry won a surprisingly strong 7.6 percent of the vote in a by-election in Peshawar, 60km from where Mashal Khan was killed six months ago.

“Death to blasphemers. Death to blasphemers,” was a common chant of supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik (“Movement of the Prophet’s Followers”) Pakistan party at its campaign rallies in the conservative northwestern city.

The party’s relatively strong showing — and a separate outcry over a proposed change to an election law that outraged the religious right — has elevated blasphemy into a potent political issue in the run-up to a general election next year.

While Tehrik-e-Labaik is unlikely to break out of single digits in coming votes, its rapid rise, along with another ultra-religious party, could create an additional challenge for the ruling Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was in July ousted as prime minister by the Supreme Court, and opposition leader Imran Khan — who spearheaded the legal case that removed Sharif over unreported income — is seeking to press the advantage.

In last week’s by-election, former cricket star Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party swept to a comfortable victory to retain the parliamentary seat, winning 34.8 percent of the vote.

Sharif’s PML-N had 18.9 percent, narrowly coming in third to the regionally strong Awami National Party that won just 40 more votes.

However, the gains by the Labaik party — formed just last year — have grabbed attention.

Labaik draws most of its support from the Barelvi branch of Sunni Islam, the largest sect in Pakistan that is traditionally considered moderate. Although the party does not publicly talk about its funding, the Barelvis have a network of mosques and madrasah religious schools that collect donations.

The party emerged out of a protest movement against the state’s execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard of the governor of Punjab Province who gunned down his boss in 2011 over his call to reform Pakistan’s blasphemy laws — among the world’s harshest — to prevent abuses.

Qadri is considered a hero by the party, and its candidate in Peshawar, Muhammad Shafiq Ameeni, was equally supportive of Mashal Khan’s killers, although the student’s death was not a main feature at campaign rallies.

“It was state’s responsibility to punish a blasphemer, no two opinions, but when state doesn’t do its job and someone does kill, he shouldn’t be punished as a murderer,” Amini said, referring to the 57 people who face trial over Mashal Khan’s death.

In Pakistan, allegiance to Islam is the official line of most major parties, but ultra-religious parties have so far remained on the fringes.

Labaik is one of two new ultra-religious parties formed in the past year or so.