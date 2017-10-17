Trump battling deep establishment

By Masahiro Matsumura

With a chain of resignations and dismissals of ranking White House staff, this summer was particularly hot for Washington watchers. Overall, the reshuffle manifested an irreconcilable internal discord over basic policy lines, as well as personality conflicts.

US mainstream media cast serious doubt over the viability of US President Donald Trump’s presidency, with a major focus on his competence to control and lead his top aides and staff.

However, the world has been largely misinformed of what is going on at the center of US politics. In last year’s presidential campaign, US mainstream media one-sidedly supported former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, while consistently assailing Trump with hostile criticism against his “politically incorrect” remarks.

Evidently, Trump challenged liberal values, policies and, above all, the liberal international order under US dominance, as deemed orthodox by the globalist establishment, both Democrat and Republican. Nonetheless, Trump won the election because he had unflinching grassroots core supporters, particularly the cornered white working class.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared an outright political strife against the establishment. He has since upheld his “America First” line, while rejecting to bear as much economic and military cost as necessary to maintain the liberal international order.

Until today, the struggle between the two is underway and, rather, all the more intensified, without seeing any good prospect for earnest reconciliation.

In the ongoing power struggle at elite levels, Trump and his allies are outnumbered and embattled by the establishment forces. They include the opposition US Democrat Party legislators on Washington’s Capitol Hill, the mainstream US Republican Party legislators thereof, the mainstream media, the intelligence community and the Wall Street business leaders.

Yet these forces are far from a monolith. In fact, they continually fought one another over specific policy measures even during the Cold War period, when they had bipartisan consensus on the strategy of containment against the Soviet Union and on free trade under growing interdependence.

Now that such a consensus has dwindled away almost completely, the forces are in disunity and, occasionally, in disarray.

Until the reshuffle this summer, Trump maneuvered rather successfully by driving one wedge after another between the establishment forces and forming temporary alignments and counter-alignments with some of the forces against the rest. No wonder that the president’s remarks and conduct, made out of political expediency, have quite often appeared inconsistent and incoherent.

The approach helped him to weather several offensives of antagonists.

In February, the president made General Michael Flynn resign from his post as national security adviser amid the merely alleged “Russiagate” interference in the presidential election. The resignation appeased anti-Russia hardliners on Capitol Hill, especially Republican senators, who work closely with the defense-industrial complex, significantly breaking a political deadlock over the Senate confirmation of major cabinet-level political appointees.

Trump instead had to give up early opportunity to pass security burdens, particularly in the Middle East, to Russia, which is in line with his “America First” agenda.