The Liberty Times Editorial: Taiwan pays price of Ma’s actions

On the very same day that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her gratitude to her three direct predecessors, Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), for their contributions to Taiwan — a noble sentiment — Ma turned around just a few hours later and slapped her in the face.

Nobody, he said, was talking about how many days Taiwan would be able to keep the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at bay should China decide to invade when he was in power two years ago. He also bragged about how his two terms in office marked the most peaceful period in cross-strait relations in the past 60 years, when at last there was no threat of an impending attack.

His comments were a little disingenuous, to say the least.

Not two years after he left office, it seems to have escaped Ma how his time in power ended in ignominy and collapse for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). The year 2014 saw a substantial redrawing of Taiwan’s political map, and two years later the KMT lost, for the first time, both the presidency and control of the legislature.

This year, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has struggled to revive party morale because of the parlous state Ma left the KMT in.

As always, however, Ma thinks he put in a solid performance in office, and fears only that the pan-blue camp will forget who he is.

Ma’s comment — that nobody was asking how long Taiwan could withstand a PLA offensive should Beijing decide to invade — is more reason to be ashamed than it is to be regarded as some kind of badge of honor.

It was not that the PLA was forced to think twice about invading during Ma’s eight years due to the strength of the Republic of China (ROC) armed forces, it was because of Ma’s policies of diplomatic and military truce, of surrendering to Beijing’s insistence on the “1992 consensus,” and of his opening the door to China’s united front, Chinese spouses, Chinese students and Chinese investment.

When the president allows the enemy into the country, into its households and schools and into our hearts and minds, why would the PLA lift a finger?

Beijing could essentially continue along this path of eventual unification and annex Taiwan without firing a single bullet, without sacrificing a single soldier.

This is why there was no talk about how many days Taiwan could withstand an invasion. It would not take any time at all. Ma was essentially holding the door open for it.

For the past few years, Tsai’s insistence on maintaining the “status quo” has brought the whole eventual unification roadshow to a screaming halt. Of course, the Taiwanese will be very keen on following how Taiwan can become a normalized country, but the fact is that it is out of their hands.

Ma has said that even the US is concerned about the deterioration in cross-strait relations, which are not progressing in the direction the US had anticipated.

Who exactly is this man trying to kid? When in office, Ma distanced himself from the US and showed himself to be pro-China. Now suddenly he has changed his tune and is spouting rubbish about it.

The fact is that, some days ago, American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty said that the US thanked Tsai for her efforts in maintaining stable contact with China.

Ma, on the other hand, had kept the US at arms length while communicating with China on the quiet, culminating in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Singapore, only communicating these plans to the US five days before the meeting. The US was not kept up to speed on Ma’s plans.