From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education

By Karin Strohecker / Reuters, LONDON

Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance-learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

From nurseries to exam tutoring and adult education, teaching businesses are booming as populations rise and cash-strapped governments fail to keep up with demand.

With 263 million children out of school worldwide, according to 2014 data from the UN, investors are keen to access a growing sector with few publicly listed companies.

Karodia said Actis was one of a stream of interested private investors.

“We had about an overture a week to partner with someone,” he told reporters.

Mancosa is now part of Actis’ expanding higher education portfolio in Africa. It has spent US$275 million since 2014, investing in education institutes across the continent, which it groups under the brand name Honoris Universities, and plans to list on a stock market in the next two to three years.

Karodia, who would also get a stake in Honoris, says there is huge demand for education in Africa.

“Quality education — especially coming from the private sector — is going to play an ever increasingly important role,” he said.

The International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity estimates that international financing for education in low and middle-income countries will need to increase from today’s estimated US$16 billion per year to US$89 billion by 2030.

Jetilde Carlos is a 22-year old final-year finance student at the Varsity College in Cape Town, owned by Johannesburg-listed ADvTECH Group. Carlos missed out on a place at a state university.

“Its not that my parents had the money, but they really wanted a better life for me. They didn’t want me to sit at home looking for job when I might not even find one,” she said. “The degree is worth it in the end.”

Investors are keen for a slice of the market because the fee-paying structure guarantees a regular income stream. The sector is also relatively resilient to economic ups and downs as parents increasingly prioritize their children’s education.

“It goes with the whole consumer spending [trend] in emerging markets, and as income levels rise and there is more disposable income available what you’re seeing is the population is looking to spend in areas such as education,” said Patricia Ribeiro, an equity portfolio manager at American Century Investments.

Carlos paid a deposit of 25,000 rand (US$1,876). If you pay up front, the total is 70,500 rand, but the monthly payments that she has chosen bring the total to about 90,000 rand for one year’s tuition.

The sector is dominated by private-equity players. MSCI’s emerging equity index contains only three education stocks — New York-listed Chinese firms TAL and New Oriental Education, and Brazil’s Kroton.

Morgan Stanley describes shares in Chinese education operators as “attractive.”

China’s education market catering for children from nursery to end of secondary school is to grow 8 percent annually to become a 3 trillion yuan (US$460 billion) market in 2020, the bank told clients.

Recent regulatory changes are set to benefit private tutoring firms, many of which prepare high-school students for university.

TAL in July said that student enrollment was up more than 60 percent year-on-year, with a matching rise in revenue. Its stock has soared 180 percent since January.