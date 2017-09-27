[ LETTER ]

Ko, mayor of despair

While Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is planning to form a new political party, the “Party of Hope,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has turned himself into the “mayor of despair.”

The Taipei City Government cosponsored the “Sing! China: Shanghai-Taipei Music Festival” with Chinese organizations on National Taiwan University’s (NTU) campus, which promoters labeled, rather ignominiously, “Taipei City Taiwan University.”

Pro-China groups used rods and baseball bats to hit NTU students who wanted their athletic track back and protested against Chinese flags on campus. The police did not show up until 40 minutes later.

During the Taipei Universiade last month, athletes were blocked from entering the opening ceremony by groups protesting pension reform. Ko was puzzled and did not know what to do.

Before the closing ceremony, Ko reportedly begged the Chinese team to attend, saying he would in return ask Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) not to attend.

Ko has been widely criticized for changing his political ideology from deep-green during his campaign to “light red” after twice attending the Taipei-Shanghai Forum.

He openly approves of the idea that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are like a family.

Ko is high in IQ, but low in ID now.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio