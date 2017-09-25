Electric vehicles should not be viewed simply as means of transportation, but as ‘jobs to be done’

By Nathaniel Bullard / Bloomberg View

There was a raft of catchy announcements about electric vehicles in the past week, from scooters in Taiwan to buses in Indiana. Electrification is about more than just automobiles. Every new deployment of batteries and motors is a new opportunity to explore transportation in a different way — seeing them not just as vehicles, but as jobs to be done.

The reason we hear mostly about electric cars is that a lot of cars in general are sold every year.

Just last year, 84 million vehicles were sold worldwide. That was nearly double the number sold in 2000 and half of all sales were in Asia, up from 18 percent in 2000.

Although electric vehicles are just a portion of the electric products market, it is a set of the global market that is growing quickly.

As my colleague Colin McKerracher said on Twitter, the first million electric vehicle sales took two decades. Getting to the next million mark was a blink of an eye in comparison.

Focusing only on cars, though, misses the full range of transportation modes that are being electrified.

Earlier this week, electric bus maker Proterra broke its own record for driving range, with one of its buses clocking more than 1,770km in one charge. That is nearly four times the range of its own vehicles in 2015, but at less than three times the increase in battery size — and it is a giant battery; at a capacity of 660 kilowatt-hours, it is almost seven times larger than the biggest Tesla vehicle battery.

An even bigger battery was tested this week, though, and in an even bigger vehicle. Two Swiss companies retrofitted a 99-tonne Komatsu mining dump truck with a 700 kilowatt-hour battery and an 800 horsepower electric motor. The battery alone weighs 4 tonnes.

The conversion cost more than US$1 million, but it offers two advantages to both owner and operator. The first is that it replaces emissions from diesel combustion with (potentially) lower emissions from electricity generated at a power plant. The second is that full electrification of the drivetrain also allows the vehicle to recharge the battery using regenerative braking. As the truck descends into the mine, it generates 40 kilowatt-hours of energy — and it makes that descent 20 times a day.

At the vastly smaller end of electrified transportation, electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro raised US$300 million in new funding led by Singapore’s sovereign investment fund Temasek Holdings and including investments from former US vice president Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management, Japanese trading house Sumitomo and French utility Engie.

Gogoro, which has already sold 30,000 scooters in Taiwan, is eyeing Southeast Asia for further growth.

This range of electrification paths suggests a different framework for thinking about the future of transportation.

Clayton Christensen, the father of disruption theory, has just that framework: jobs to be done.

It states that companies become “too focused on what companies want to sell, rather than on what customers actually need.”

What customers need is not a product; what they need is to do a job and they hire a product or service to do it.

Using that framework, vehicle electrification looks less like a set of unique applications (or gimmicks) and more like a useful way to get jobs done:

An electric bus with a 1,770km range is doing the job of providing mass transit without emissions at street level, with less noise than a combustion engine and without the need for constant charging.