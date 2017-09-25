How electric cars can be the biggest disruption since the iPhone

By Jessica Shankleman / Bloomberg

It has been 10 years since Apple unleashed a surge of innovation that upended the mobile phone industry. Electric cars, with a little help from ride-hailing and self-driving technology, could be about to pull the same trick on Big Oil.

The rise of Tesla and its rivals could be turbo-charged by complementary services from Uber Technologies and Alphabet’s Waymo unit, just as the iPhone rode the app economy and fast mobile Internet to decimate mobile phone giants like Nokia.

The culmination of these technologies — autonomous electric cars available on demand — could transform how people travel and confound predictions that battery-powered vehicles will have a limited effect on oil demand in the coming decades.

“Electric cars on their own may not add up to much, but when you add in car sharing, ride pooling, the numbers can get significantly greater,” BP PLC head of technology David Eyton said in an interview.

Most forecasters see the shift away from oil in transport as an incremental process guided by slow improvements in the cost and capacity of batteries and progressive tightening of emissions standards.

However, big economic shifts are rarely that straightforward, said Tim Harford, the economist behind a book and BBC radio series on historic innovations that disrupted the economy.

“These things are a lot more complicated,” he said.

Rather than electric motors gradually replacing internal combustion engines within the existing model, there is probably going to be “some degree of systemic change,” he said.

That is what happened 10 years ago. The iPhone did not just offer people a new way to make phone calls; it created an entirely new economy for multibillion-US dollar companies like Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment or WhatsApp.

The fundamental nature of the mobile phone business changed and incumbents like Nokia and BlackBerry were replaced by Apple and makers of Android handsets like Samsung Electronics.

As Elon Musk’s Tesla and established automakers like General Motors are striving to make their electric cars desirable consumer products, companies like Uber and Lyft are turning transport into an on-demand service and Waymo is testing fully autonomous vehicles on the streets of California and Arizona.

Combine all three, for example through an Alphabet investment in Lyft, and there would be a new model of transport as a service that would be a cheap compelling alternative to traditional car ownership, said RethinkX, a think tank that analyzes technology-driven disruption.

One key advantage of electric cars is the lack of mechanical complexity, which makes them more suitable for the heavy use allowed by driverless technology, said Francesco Starace, chief executive officer of Enel SpA, Italy’s largest utility.

“I don’t see driverless being pushed into internal combustion engine” vehicles, he said.

After disassembling General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt, UBS Group concluded it required almost no maintenance, with the electric motor having just three moving parts compared with 133 in a four-cylinder internal combustion engine.

“Competitiveness very much depends on the utilization of the car,” International Energy Agency chief economist Laszlo Varro said in an interview.

The average Uber vehicle covers a third more distance than the typical middle-class family car in Europe, amplifying the benefit of lower running costs to the point that “the oil price at which it makes sense to switch to electric is US$30 per barrel lower,” he said.