The end of the US as a white Christian country is already a reality

By Jason Wilson / The Guardian

The US is a Christian nation: This much has always been a political axiom, especially for conservatives. Even someone as godless and immoral as the 45th president feels the need to pay lip service to the idea.

On the Christian Broadcasting Network last year, he summarized his own theological position with the phrase: “God is the ultimate.”

In the conservative mind, US Christianity has long been hitched to whiteness. Over the second half of the 20th century, the right learned to talk about this connection using abstractions like “Judeo-Christian values,” alongside coded racial talk, to let voters know which side they were on.

However, change is afoot and US demographics are morphing with potentially far-reaching consequences.

Last week, in a report entitled America’s Changing Religious Identity, the nonpartisan research organization Public Religion Research Institute concluded that white Christians are now a minority in the US population.

Soon, white people as a whole will be, too.

The survey is no ordinary one. It was based on a huge sample of 101,000 Americans from all 50 US states and concluded that just 43 percent of the population were white Christians.

To put that in perspective, in 1976, eight in 10 Americans were identified as such and a full 55 percent were white Protestants. Even as recently as 1996, white Christians were two-thirds of the US population.

White Christianity was always rooted in the nation’s history, demographics and culture. Among North America’s earliest and most revered white settlers were Puritan Protestants.

As well as expecting the return of Christ, they sought to mould a pious community, which embodied their goals of moral and ecclesiastical purity.

They also nurtured a lurid demonology, and hunted and burned supposed witches in their midst.

These tendencies — to millennialism, theocracy and scapegoating — have frequently recurred in the US’ white Christian culture.

Successive waves of religious revival, beginning in the 18th century, shaped the nation’s politics and its sense of itself.

In the 1730s, preacher Jonathan Edwards sought not only the personal conversion of his listeners, but to bring about Christ’s reign on Earth through an increased influence in the colonies.

As the religious scholar Dale Irvin wrote: “By the time of the American Revolution, Edwards’ followers had begun to secularize this vision of a righteous nation that was charged with a redemptive mission in the world.”

This faith informed the 19th-century doctrine of manifest destiny, which held that the spread of white settlement over the entire continent was not only inevitable, but just.

The dispossession of native peoples, and the nation’s eventual dominance of the hemisphere, were carried out under an imprimatur with Christian roots.

In the late 20th century, another religious revival fed directly into the successes of conservative politics. Preachers like Billy Graham and Jimmy Swaggart — in spectacular revival meetings and increasingly on television — attracted millions of white converts to churches that emphasized literalist interpretations of the Bible, strict moral teachings and apocalyptic expectations.

In the south, the explosion of evangelical churches coincided with a wave of racial reaction in the wake of the civil rights movement. After being a US Democratic Party stronghold, the south became solid Republican Party territory from the early 1970s.