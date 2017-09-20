The world’s invisible children — millions lack a record of their birth

By Rodney Muhumuza, Nirmala George and David Crary / AP, MASAKA, Uganda

Would a 15-year-old girl be married off by her parents in violation of the law? Would another girl, who looks even younger, get justice after an alleged statutory rape at the hands of an older man?

In their impoverished communities in Uganda, the answers hinged on the fact that one girl had a birth certificate and the other did not.

Police foiled the planned marriage after locating paperwork that proved the first girl was not 18 as her parents claimed. The other girl could not prove she was under the age of consent — her aunt, who is also her guardian, has struggled to press charges against the builder who seduced and impregnated her.

“The police were asking me many questions about proof of the girl’s birth date. How old she is? Where she goes to school,” said the aunt, Percy Namirembe, sitting in her tin-roofed shantytown home in Masaka near the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda. “I don’t have evidence showing the victim is not yet 18.”

As Namirembe spoke, in a room decorated with a collage of Christ and the Madonna, her niece sat beside her, her belly swollen and a vacant stare on her face.

In the developed world, birth certificates are often a bureaucratic certainty, but across vast swaths of Africa and South Asia, tens of millions of children never get them, with potentially dire consequences in regard to education, healthcare, job prospects and legal rights.

Young people without identification are vulnerable to being coerced into early marriage, military service or the labor market before the legal age. In adulthood, they struggle to assert their right to vote, inherit property or obtain a passport.

“They could end up invisible,” UNICEF child protection specialist Joanne Dunn said.

With the encouragement of UNICEF and various non-governmental organizations, many of the worst-affected nations have been striving to improve their birth registration rates.

In Uganda, volunteers go house to house in targeted villages, looking for unregistered children. Many babies are born at home, with grandmothers acting as midwives, so they miss out on the registration procedures that are being modernized at hospitals and health centers.

By UNICEF’s latest count, in 2013, the births of about 230 million children under the age of five — 35 percent of the world’s total — had never been recorded.

Later this year, UNICEF plans to release a new report showing that the figure has dropped to below 30 percent due to progress in nations ranging from Vietnam and Nepal to Uganda, Mali and Ivory Coast.

India is the biggest success story.

It accounted for 71 million of the unregistered children in UNICEF’s 2013 report — more than half of all the Indian children in that age range. Thanks to concerted nationwide efforts, UNICEF says the number of unregistered children has dropped to 23 million — about 20 percent of all children under the age of five.

Uganda is a potential success story as well, though very much a work in progress.

UNICEF child protection officer Augustine Wassago estimates that the nation’s registration rate for children under five is now about 60 percent, up from 30 percent in 2011.

While obtaining a birth certificate is routine for most parents in the West, it might not be a priority for African parents, who worry about keeping a newborn alive and fed. Many parents wait several years, often until their children are ready for school exams, to tackle the paperwork.