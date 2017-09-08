S Korea and Japan feel the heat as the North aims nukes at the US

By Bradley Klapper, Robert Burns and Matthew Pennington / AP, WASHINGTON

As worrying as North Korea’s nuclear advance is for the US, the increasingly realistic threat of an atomic warhead striking a US city might be even more unnerving for South Korea and Japan.

So much so that the US is considering new ways to flex its nuclear muscle to defend its vulnerable allies as they ponder if they will one day need atomic arsenals of their own.

For decades, the US has defended South Korea and Japan, the nations most directly threatened by the North’s missiles and massive conventional forces, through an extended “nuclear umbrella.”

The basic premise is that an attack on either ally risked a devastating US response. It is a US commitment that has guided the actions of the US’ friends and foes alike.

Pyongyang’s emerging capabilities are upsetting all calculations.

The North on Sunday exploded its strongest-ever nuclear weapon and in July tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles that might soon be able to threaten the entire US mainland.

Now that the US faces its own threat of North Korean retaliation, the most pressing security question of the next years could be: Would Washington risk San Francisco for Seoul?

“It’s the core dilemma of extended deterrence for allies in the nuclear era: Will the US actually risk one of their population centers for our defense?” said Sheila Smith of the Council on Foreign Relations think tank. “It’s hard to believe the answer is ‘yes.’”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, former South Korean minister of foreign affairs Yoon Young-kwan acknowledged that North Korea’s more powerful bombs and further-reaching missiles are sparking debate about his country’s long-term security strategy.

“Worries have begun to appear,” he said of the US commitments, adding that a growing minority of South Koreans want Washington to redeploy short-range nuclear weapons that were withdrawn from the country in the early 1990s.

Others question if South Korea should have nukes of its own.

South Korean Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo on Monday suggested that bringing back the US nuclear weapons was worth consideration.

He reportedly discussed the matter with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis last week.

The Pentagon declined to outline its position.

“We work closely with our allies, but it is always inappropriate to discuss the locations of our nuclear arsenal, or the topics of closed-door discussions,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said.

Japan, the only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, is more strongly opposed to having atomic weapons. Its defense planners are weighing if they need an offensive, conventional missile strike capability to respond to a North Korean attack.

A nuclear leap is not unimaginable. From its nuclear energy program, Japan sits on a stockpile of reprocessed plutonium that could be turned into the material for thousands of bombs.

For as long as North Korea could not strike the US with nuclear weapons, both allies felt assured that the promise of an overwhelming US military response would deter the communist country.

Now, the North’s technological progress is adding to insecurities compounded by US President Donald Trump’s sometimes lukewarm support for defending US allies under his “America first” agenda.

No one knows how North Korea will use its newfound nuclear capabilities.