How Japan needs to change to welcome immigrants

The US has been roiled by debates over immigration. Japan has the opposite problem — not enough debate. Immigration is happening, and no one is talking about it or preparing to deal with it.

Americans tend to use Japan as an example of a nation that does not take in immigrants. For example, my Bloomberg View colleague Justin Fox recently wrote that “politicians have so far been unwilling to allow immigration to take up the slack” of an aging population.

It is true that Japan has a small foreign-born population compared with other countries. However, this image of Japan as a closed nation gets two things wrong.

First, Japan does not actually do much to keep out immigrants.

It has no legal limits on the number of people who can get work visas there, the number of people who can get permanent residency or the number who can become naturalized citizens.

This stands in contrast to the US, which still imposes legal limits on immigration.

Moreover, Japan, unlike most countries, does not require permanent residency as a prerequisite for becoming a naturalized citizen.

It is true that Japan, like most countries, does not have birthright citizenship. Japan also takes very few refugees, but in general, it has unusually lax immigration controls.

The reason for Japan’s low immigration levels is that relatively few foreigners have chosen to move there.

Second, Japan’s immigration numbers have risen substantially in recent years.

The nation’s foreign-born population grew by about 150,000 last year, to a total of 2.3 million, with most of the increase coming from other countries in Asia. That is about three-quarters as many as Canada.

Japan’s population is much larger, so it is not about to enter the ranks of high-immigration countries, but it is definitely not the walled garden many in the US make it out to be.

Walking around Tokyo these days, the change is palpable.

Chinese exchange students work the cash registers at convenience stores and the reception desks at hotels. Indian salespeople offer English-language help at electronics stores. Brazilian chefs serve up grilled chicken at restaurants, Africans sell clothing on the street in youth districts, and Canadian and US finance workers shuffle around ritzy neighborhoods in flip-flops and shorts.

Many believe that immigration will be a positive for Japan. It will certainly help slow the decline of the nation’s aging population, giving companies more of a reason to invest there and helping to keep the pension and healthcare systems funded. Skilled immigrants will also help Japanese technology companies compete in global markets and improve its financial system.

However, all is not well in the world of Japanese immigration.

Unlike Canada or other high-immigration countries, neither Japan’s leaders nor its people seem prepared to deal with the flow of newcomers in a proactive way.

When I talk to Japanese government workers and to people involved in immigration policy, I get the sense that the influx of foreigners is seen as a temporary phenomenon.

The government simply expects most foreign workers to stay in the country for only a short time, and then leave — a rotating workforce that gets constantly switched out.

Some believe that the new arrivals will return to their home countries after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Others insist that Japan is not the type of place that foreigners want to move to.