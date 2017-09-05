Xi’s power on parade as Chinese Communist Party Congress looms

By Ben Blanchard, Philip Wen and Benjamin Kang Lim / Reuters, BEIJING

The scene at a dusty Inner Mongolia military base on July 30 provided evidence of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) consolidation of political power, even as he faces pushback from some quarters in his Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ahead of a critical gathering next month.

Dressed in army fatigues, Xi reviewed a military parade to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Breaking with precedent at such events, Xi — who is head of the party and the military, as well as president — did not share the stage with peers or party elders.

PLA General Fan Changlong (范長龍), in a further departure from the norm, hailed Xi as lingxiu (領袖, leader), a reverent honorific bestowed only on two others since the 1949 founding of the People’s Republic of China: Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and his short-lived successor, Hua Guofeng (華國鋒).

According to six sources with ties to the leadership, as well as Chinese analysts and foreign diplomats, that display and others sent a clear signal of his increasingly dominant position in the run-up to the party’s congress starting on Oct. 18, a meeting that is only held once every five years.

University of Oxford China Centre director Rana Mitter said the lingxiu title suggests that Xi had succeeded in one of his key aims to “centralize as much authority and charisma under his own person” as possible.

However, as Xi’s supporters promote his agenda, some party insiders, wary that he will accumulate too much power and effectively end three decades of collective leadership, have delayed agreement on who will end up on the party’s Standing Committee, the apex of power, currently made up of seven men.

“There is opposition to Xi getting too much power,” a source with ties to the leadership said.

The Chinese State Council Information Office, which doubles as the party’s spokesperson’s office, did not respond to a request for comment.

As is typical in the run-up to the congress, competing name lists have been circulating in leadership circles for the Standing Committee, but sources say they are possibilities rather than the final line-up.

“There is an anti-Xi faction forming up,” a Beijing-based diplomatic source said, citing meetings he has had with Chinese officials. “It remains to be seen if he’ll get it all his own way for the Standing Committee.”

Key questions include whether Xi ally and top corruption buster Wang Qishan (王岐山) will stay on past traditional retirement age and whether Xi will get his supporters in all the key positions.

There will also be a lot of attention on any moves that would enable Xi to stay on in some top leadership capacity after his second term ends in 2022.

Xi is required by the nation’s constitution to step down as president after two five-year terms. There is no limit on his tenure as the party and military chief, although a maximum 10-year term is the norm.

Distinct from the standard usage of lingdao (領導) for leader, lingxiu evokes grander, almost spiritual, connotations.

“The party is gearing up to put Xi on the same level as Mao,” another Beijing-based diplomatic source said, referring to the significance of the lingxiu term.

The Chinese Central Party School, which is the top training ground for up-and-coming cadres and is influential in interpreting and disseminating party directives, has since the military parade used lingxiu in official party language to refer to Xi.