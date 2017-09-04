Cryptocurrencies are barbarians at central bank gates

By Enda Curran, Piotr Skolimowski and Craig Torres / Bloomberg

The boom in cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology is becoming too big for central banks, long the guardian of official money, to ignore.

Until recently, officials at major central banks were happy to watch as pioneers in the field progressed by trial and error, safe in the knowledge that it was dwarfed by roughly US$5 trillion circulating daily in conventional currency markets.

However, now, as officials turn an eye toward the increasingly pervasive technology, the risk is that they are reacting too late to both the pitfalls and the opportunities presented by digital coinage.

“Central banks cannot afford to treat cybercurrencies as toys to play with in a sandbox,” said Andrew Sheng (沈聯濤), chief adviser to the China Banking Regulatory Commission and Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Global Institute at the University of Hong Kong. “It is time to realize that they are the real barbarians at the gate.”

Bitcoin — the largest and best-known digital currency — and its peers pose a threat to the established money system by effectively circumventing it.

Money as we know it depends on the authority of the state for credibility, with central banks typically managing its price and/or quantity. Cryptocurrencies skirt all that and instead rely on their supposedly unhackable technology to guarantee value.

If they do not get a handle on bitcoin and their ilk, and more people adopt them, central banks could see an erosion of their control over the money supply. The solution might be in the old adage: If you cannot beat them, join them.

The People’s Bank of China has done trial runs of its prototype cryptocurrency, taking it a step closer to being the first major central bank to issue digital money.

The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank (ECB) have launched a joint research project which studies the possible use of a distributed ledger — the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies — for market infrastructure.

The Dutch central bank has created its own cryptocurrency — for internal circulation only — to better understand how it works, and former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, who has said digital currencies show “long-term promise,” will be the keynote speaker at a blockchain and banking conference next month hosted by Ripple, the start-up behind the fourth-largest digital currency.

Russia, too, has shown interest in ethereum, the second-largest digital currency, with its central bank deploying a blockchain pilot program.

In the US, both banks and regulators are studying distributed ledger technology, and Fed officials have made a couple of formal speeches on the topic in the past 12 months but have voiced reservations about digital currencies themselves.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell in March said there were “significant policy issues” concerning them that needed further study, including vulnerability to cyberattack, privacy and counterfeiting.

He also cautioned that a central bank digital currency could stifle innovations to improve the existing payments system.

At the same time, central bankers are obviously wary of the risks posed by alternative currencies — including financial instability and fraud.

One example: The Tokyo-based Mt. Gox exchange collapsed spectacularly in 2014 after disclosing that it lost hundreds of millions of US dollars worth of bitcoin.