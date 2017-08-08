Making inclusive parent-child laws

By Teng Shyue-ren 鄧學仁

On May 24, the Council of Grand Justices issued its Interpretation No. 748 on same-sex couples’ freedom to marry, but surrounding controversies continue.

One question is how to build this marriage right into the legal system. Another is how to define and regulate parent-child relations.

The question of whether presumption of legitimacy should apply to the children of same-sex marriages will have a great effect on the rights of such children regarding the status of their relations, so this question must be handled in an appropriate manner.

Article 1063 of the Civil Code states: “Where the wife conceives during the continuance of a marriage relationship, a child so born is presumed to be legitimate” — meaning born in wedlock. This is what is known as the presumption of legitimacy.

If the Civil Code is to be applied equally, the presumption of legitimacy should apply to the children of same-sex and opposite-sex marriages.

However, same-sex couples alone cannot reproduce naturally. For example, in a marriage between two women, they cannot have children without using another person’s sperm.

The relation between a birth mother and her child is presumed to be legitimate, but the other spouse could disown the child at any time, even without a maternity test, which would be highly detrimental to the stability of a child’s relations.

If same-sex marriages are not afforded the presumption of legitimacy, not only would the regulation not be applied equally, but all children born to same-sex partners would be illegitimate — meaning born out of wedlock. For the spouse who did not give birth, the only way to establish a parent-child relationship would be through adoption.

However, if that spouse is the ovum donor, that would be contrary to Article 1073-1 of the Civil Code, which stipulates that a person cannot adopt his or her own child.

If the other (non-pregnant) spouse wants to acknowledge the child, given that Article 1065 of the Civil Code stipulates that only the natural (biological) father can so acknowledge, then in marriages between two women, there is still room for debate as to whether the other partner to the pregnancy is the natural father.

When same-sex marriage is legislated into the legal system, for a couple in which one provides the ovum and the other carries the child, there are likely to be arguments over whether the child is legitimate by mutatis mutandis application of Article 1064 of the Civil Code, which says: “A child born out of wedlock whose natural father and mother have concluded a marriage to each other is deemed to be legitimate.”

To say that the Civil Code should apply equally to same-sex and opposite-sex marriages while also saying it does not apply when presuming legitimacy is contradictory.

Given that Interpretation No. 748 says that safeguards for same-sex marriage cannot influence regulations regarding opposite-sex marriage, legislation must move away from the Civil Code’s conception of legitimacy. This would safeguard the children of same-sex marriages without influencing the Civil Code.

I suggest adding an article to the Artificial Reproduction Act (人工生殖法) that says: “The regulations of this act also apply to same-sex marriages” or adding a chapter to the Civil Code that includes the following two articles:

The first would read: “In same-sex marriages, except as otherwise provided by law, the establishment, dissolution and legal effect of family relations are governed by this law [the Civil Code], except that they are not subject to the regulations of Article 1063.”