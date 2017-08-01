‘A bit of me is dying, but I cannot stay’: EU nationals exit Britain

By Jon Henley / The Guardian

They are doctors, academics, small business owners and stay-at-home parents; accountants, pensioners and IT consultants. They came to Britain from Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway or France, some a few years ago, others decades earlier. Now they are leaving.

Their decisions are driven by both emotion — frustration, sorrow, anger — and hard-headed pragmatism: a conviction that, for all sorts of reasons, their families’ futures are now better secured on the continent than in Britain.

There are plenty of them: a request to talk on Plan B, a Facebook group, drew 40 responses in under an hour.

“The recruitment agency said it was quite scary, the number of applications they’re now getting from EU professionals in the UK,” said Alexandros, a senior academic healthcare researcher from Greece, who is moving to Frankfurt with his German wife, Heidi, a medical consultant, and their two young children.

“It’s difficult to exaggerate how sad and angry and disappointed we feel,” he said. “We came here as teenagers, thanks to free movement. We studied here, we met here, we’ve spent our whole adult lives here. We’d never thought of leaving. This was our home.”

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, 117,000 EU nationals left the UK last year, the year of the referendum — a 36 percent increase on 2015.

A recent Deloitte report suggested 47 percent of highly skilled EU27 workers in the UK were considering leaving in the next five years, uncertain about their prospects — and those of their adopted country — once Britain exits the union.

Alexandros and Heidi, who asked not to be fully identified because they have not yet told their UK employers they are leaving, had jobs within days of posting their CVs online.

After living in Britain, most recently in the northwest since 1995, both are to take up senior positions with a leading German hospital company, on more than double their UK salaries.

Their decision was made easier by the fact that stones were thrown through the windows of their house barely 24 hours after the referendum, and that their six-year-old daughter came home in tears after being told in the playground by a classmate that she would soon have to “go home.”

“I feel betrayed,” Alexandros said. “To have worked so hard here, done those 16-hour hospital shifts and be treated like this ... with spite. Made to feel you’re not valued, not wanted, not good enough for Britain. It breaks my heart, but I just want to go now. Whatever might happen, we wouldn’t stay.”

Betrayal is a word that comes up often.

“It’s hard not to take it personally,” said Elina Halonen, 37, a Finn who lived in the UK for 13 years, cofounding a specialist market research firm that now employs 10 people.

She moved to Amsterdam with her Scottish partner, Tane Piper, in February.

“I worked hard, paid my taxes — now it feels almost like an illusion,” she said. “Like we were never really welcome. It has all been ... dehumanizing. Insulting, actually.”

Equally keen to keep his EU rights and make sure they were not limiting their chances to live together, buy a home and start a family if they stayed in the UK, Piper pushed hardest for the move, which the couple made before Article 50 was triggered — in case that became a cut-off date.

Others are still packing up.

“It will be really hard, after 33 years,” said Hannelore Cossens, 51, a Dutch who will spend the summer house-hunting in the Netherlands and finding a school for her youngest child, 11.