Black women in the US picking up firearms for self-defense

By Lisa Marie Pane / AP, LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia

Sitting in a classroom above a gun range, a woman hesitantly says she is not sure she could ever shoot and kill someone, even to protect herself. Could she not just aim for their leg and try to maim them?

Her instructor says self-defense is not about killing someone, but is instead about eliminating a threat.

If the gun gets taken away by a bad guy, the instructor says: “I promise you they’re not going to be having any sympathy or going through the thought process you are.”

Gently she adds that if the student is not comfortable with the lethal potential of the gun, buying one might not be for her.

Marchelle Tigner, known to her students and others as “Tig,” is on a mission: to train at least 1 million women how to shoot a firearm.

She had spent no time around guns before joining the US National Guard. Now, as a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, she wants to give other women of color the training she did not have.

“It’s important, especially for black women, to learn how to shoot,” Tigner said, adding that black women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence. “We need to learn how to defend ourselves.”

It is hard to find definitive statistics on gun ownership, but a study by the Pew Research Center released this month indicated that just 16 percent of “non-white women” identified themselves as gun owners, compared with about 25 percent of white women.

Other Pew surveys have shown a growing acceptance of firearms among African-Americans: In 2012, one found that less than one-third of black households viewed gun ownership as positive; three years later, that number had jumped. By then, 59 percent of black families saw owning guns as a necessity.

Few states track gun permits by race or gender, but a study by gun rights advocate and researcher John Lott showed that black women outpaced other races and genders in securing concealed carry permits between 2000 and last year in Texas, one of the few states that keep detailed demographic information.

Philip Smith founded the National African American Gun Association in 2012 during Black History Month to spread the word that gun ownership was not something reserved for whites. He figured it would ultimately attract about 300 members, a number achieved in its first month.

It now boasts 20,000 members in 30 chapters across the US.

“I thought it would be the brothers joining,” Smith said.

However, instead he found something surprising — more black women joining, most of them expressing concerns about living either alone or as single parents, and wanting to protect themselves and their homes.

In the past few months, he said politics have also emerged as a reason why he finds more blacks interested in becoming gun owners.

“Regardless of what side you’re on, in the fabric of society right now, there’s an undertone, a tension that you see that groups you saw on the fringes 20 years ago are now in the open,” he said. “It seems to me it’s very cool to be a racist right now, it’s in fashion, it’s a trend.”

PERCEIVED THREAT

On top of that, the shootings of black men and boys around the US have left Smith and others concerned that racism can make a black person a perceived threat, even when carrying a firearm legally.

He and his organization take pains to coach members on what to do when stopped by police, but not everyone is comforted.