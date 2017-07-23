Europe’s soft core is getting tougher with those on the periphery

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg

Thanks to the defeats of populist candidates in several European elections, and British Prime Minister Theresa May’s failed bid for UK political dominance last month, the EU has appeared triumphant, but it is only a triumph for an increasingly exclusive club of nations that is increasingly willing to embrace conflict on its periphery.

In the euro area, mainstream political parties are riding high after populist failures in Austria, the Netherlands, France and, soon, in Germany; the split of the Finnish far right; the taming of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ once-fiery far-left government; the lack of political achievement by radical leftists in Spain; and the lackluster performance of the Five Star Movement in the Italian local election last month.

It is that heart of the EU — 19 out of the 27 nations remaining after the UK leaves — that are to be the focus of fiscal and banking reforms that French President Emmanuel Macron is discussing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The rest of the EU is no longer courted.

Core Europe appears to have few reservations about alienating the eastern European nations that have chosen to keep their own currencies and nations that could be the targets of further expansion, such as Turkey and Ukraine, with harsh rhetoric or public expressions of contempt.

The standoff with Poland over its ruling Law and Justice Party’s attempts to give the legislature and the government more control over the judiciary is an example.

On Wednesday, European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said the EU was “very close” to triggering Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty — a procedure that has never been used against any country.

Seen through to the end, it strips a member nation of its vote for deviating from the EU’s core values, which include the rule of law.

Poland is also the first nation under investigation for possible rule-of-law breaches for previous moves to take control of the judiciary.

No one as senior as Timmerman has ever threatened to invoke Article 7, even though Hungary — like Poland run by a populist government — has also weakened its courts.

Although the EU made threatening noises and took legal action in several cases, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has never been challenged as forcefully as his Polish allies are challenged today.

There is even high-level talk in Berlin and Brussels about making subsidy payments to eastern European countries conditional on their compliance with the core European values.

That is another new kind of threat in response to eastern Europe’s illiberal tendencies and its refusal to help western European allies with the crisis presented by refugees from north Africa.

The eastern Europeans appear to be betting that the threats are not serious.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the Visegrad Four — Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — wrote a letter to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni saying they would be happy to help his country deal with the influx of refugees smuggled across the Mediterranean from Libya, but not by taking in refugees.

The Polish government is defiant despite the prospect of an Article 7 procedure.

The Visegrad nations are also pushing the issue of dual food quality — branded foods sold with cheaper ingredients in eastern Europe than in the west — to show that they will not tolerate being treated as second-class members.