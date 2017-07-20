Chances of hard Brexit grow amid political uncertainty in UK

By Andrew Hammond

The UK and EU on Monday entered their first full five-day week of formal Brexit negotiations in Brussels. Following last month’s British general election, there are growing signs that the challenges of the exit process might prove too great for British Prime Minister Theresa May’s fragile minority government to withstand.

This has created a political paradox whereby there is growing domestic post-election pressure for a soft Brexit. Yet, the weakness of May’s administration means it might not now be resilient enough to survive the course of negotiations, raising the odds that the nation might leave the EU with the hardest and most disorderly of all exits. That is, without any deal over the UK’s future relationship with the continent, especially over trade.

About five weeks after the election, it is already clear that the result has transformed the context for the Brexit battles to come. May had previously hoped a big victory would allow her to deliver her vision of leaving all “bits” of the EU, including membership of the single market and customs union, while securing a comprehensive new trade deal.

Yet today, her Brexit ambitions are being challenged with much greater vigor. For instance, domestically there is a changed power balance between her, the ruling Conservatives and other domestic politicians and parties in Westminster and beyond.

May had previously appeared to dominate the political landscape. Yet, now it is highly uncertain that she will last as prime minister for the potentially full two-year duration of the Brexit talks set down by Article 50.

For instance, last week the government introduced its so-called “Great Repeal Bill,” which is to end the supremacy of EU law in the UK and transfer EU law on to the British statute book. This would be a massive legislative undertaking and it is possible the government could lose key votes surrounding this bill, which could potentially trigger another general election in coming months.

The government’s weakness stems in large part from the changed post-election distribution of power within the British House of Commons. On Brexit, there is potentially now a majority in the 650-member chamber for a softer EU exit than May favors — with the overwhelming number of opposition lawmakers, plus perhaps about a couple of dozen Tories favoring this outcome.

Reflecting this, there is renewed post-election speculation about whether a deal might be possible that would see the nation remain a member of the single market, especially if new immigration restrictions can potentially be agreed with the EU. While that outcome still appears unlikely given the commitment of Brussels to the four freedoms, even arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage has said post-election that “I think we are probably headed towards a Norway-type situation two-and-a-half years down the road.”

What Farage highlights is the possibility of the nation moving toward an European Economic Area-type (EEA) model that would see departure from the EU, but retention of full access to the single market. This possibility, at least as a transitional measure for several years, is being actively discussed by a group led by Labour’s Stephen Kinnock and at least 15 Tory lawmakers.

Kinnock’s belief is that EEA membership would deliver greater certainty in the short to medium term for British businesses and workers, while potentially allowing more time to negotiate a final Brexit settlement. At the same time, he is hopeful a mini-deal might be possible that makes it possible to prevent EU nationals from entering the UK unless they already have jobs to go to, without violating EU rules on free movement.