Pesticides damage survival of bee colonies, study shows

By Damian Carrington / The Guardian

Widely used insecticides damage the survival of honeybee colonies, the world’s largest ever field trial has shown for the first time, as well as harming wild bees.

The farm-based research, along with a second new study, also suggests widespread contamination of entire landscapes and a toxic “cocktail effect” from multiple pesticides.

The landmark work provides the most important evidence yet for regulators around the world considering action against neonicotinoids, including in the EU where a total ban is poised to be implemented this autumn. The insecticides are currently banned on flowering crops in the bloc.

The negative impacts found varied across different countries, leading pesticide manufacturers to question whether the results of the research, which they funded, were real.

The new research is published in the prestigious peer-review journal Science.

Neonicotinoids represent a quarter of the multibillion-dollar pesticide market, but have been repeatedly linked to serious harm in bees in lab-based studies.

Bees and other pollinators are vital to food production, but are in decline, in part due to loss of habitats and disease.

However, there had been few realistic field studies to date to address the role of the insecticides and only occasional evidence for colony-level harm in wild bees.

The new research took place at 33 large farmland sites spread across the UK, Germany and Hungary. Honeybees, bumblebees and solitary bees living by insecticide-treated fields of oil seed rape were compared with those in fields where insecticides were not used in the year of the study.

The survival of honeybee colonies was reduced by exposure to the insecticides in the UK and Hungary, but not in Germany, where the bees foraged far less on oil seed rape and had lower levels of disease. The reproductive success of the wild bees was cut as the insecticide exposure increased in all three countries.

“We showed significant negative effects at critical life cycle stages,” said Richard Pywell, from the UK’s Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (CEH) and part of the research team. “If the bees are foraging a lot on oil seed rape, they are clearly at risk. This is a large and important piece of evidence, but it is not the only evidence regulators will look at.”

Scientists not involved in the research backed the conclusions.

“Together, the two studies make strong contributions to the growing scientific consensus about the harms of neonicotinoid pesticides to bees,” University of California San Diego professor James Nieh said.

Addressing the differences between countries, University of Ottawa professor Jeremy Kerr said: “Neonicotinoid applications are a kind of reproductive roulette for bees. Depending on local environmental characteristics, they can materially reduce survival prospects.”

The US$3 million cost of the research was met by Syngenta and Bayer, the companies that sell the two neonicotinoids tested, as part of a voluntary commitment to increase the available field data. However, the companies were not involved in the designing, conducting or reporting of the study.

The study found that the bees in Germany got just 15 percent of their food from the oil seed rape fields, compared with 40 to 50 percent in the UK and Hungary.

“Clearly the bees in Germany are feeding on other flower resources in the landscape and are less exposed to neonics,” Pywell said.