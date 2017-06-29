China’s treatment of Liu Xiaobo raises fears for other dissidents

By Allison Jackson and Joanna Chiu / AFP, BEIJING

China’s treatment of cancer-stricken democracy activist Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) reflects Beijing’s hardening crackdown on political dissent and heightens concern over lesser-known campaigners still languishing in jail, supporters said.

Liu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while serving an 11-year sentence for subversion, has been transferred from a prison to a hospital on medical parole for terminal liver cancer treatment, his lawyer said on Monday.

The 61-year-old is one of China’s best-known activists, having spent decades campaigning for greater democracy and human rights in the country, and his jailing in 2009 drew global calls for his release.

Prison authorities said Liu was under the care of “eight renowned Chinese oncologists” at a hospital in Shenyang, the capital of northeastern Liaoning Province.

Activists said the move was not a humanitarian gesture, but rather a cynical attempt by authorities to avoid a backlash for allowing such a high-profile human rights defender to die behind bars.

“Presumably they didn’t want him to die in the prison — they want him to die somewhere else,” said Human Rights Watch China director Sophie Richardson, who described Liu’s treatment as a “travesty.”

Blind human rights lawyer Chen Guangcheng (陳光誠), who fled to the US in 2012, said: “If Liu died in prison, this would arouse the anger of the people and accelerate the demise of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party].”

Liu’s treatment offered little hope to lower-profile activists still in detention, supporters said.

“The international community can see that China has no human rights when even Nobel prize winners have been treated like this,” Beijing-based lawyer Yu Wensheng (余文生) said, adding that when Liu dies it would be “a heavy blow” for China’s human rights movement.

China has long been criticized for its harsh treatment of activists and dissidents, but since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) took power in 2012 the controls on civil society have tightened.

Campaigners have said it is impossible to know the exact number of lawyers and activists in detention, because many are held incommunicado with no access to legal advice or their families.

In summer 2015, hundreds of legal staff and activists were detained under the so-called “709 crackdown,” which was the toughest against civil society for years.

Most of those rounded up were released on bail, but last year courts found six of them guilty of serious crimes, with sentences ranging from no additional jail time to seven years in prison.

Wang Quanzhang (王全璋), one of several leading rights lawyers whose fate remains unclear, was charged in January last year with “inciting subversion of state power” and “picking quarrels and provoking troubles,” but he has not yet stood trial and has been denied access to a lawyer.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of 99.92 percent and there are growing concerns about the use of torture to extract confessions and the lack of effective defense.

In an annual report in March, Chinese Supreme People’s Court Chief Justice Zhou Qiang (周強) cited the harsh punishments imposed on rights defenders as the legal system’s top accomplishment last year.

“The crackdown on human rights defenders and activists has been getting more serious,” Amnesty International China researcher Patrick Poon (潘燊昌) said.