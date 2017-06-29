Crackdown leads to emergence of ‘perfect police state’ in Xinjiang

By Tom Phillips / The Guardian, SOUTHERN XINJIANG, China

It was Friday, the Muslim day of assembly, but outside Kashgar’s Id Kah mosque on Liberation Avenue it was the growl of diesel engines that filled the air, not a muezzin’s wistful cry.

One by one armored personnel carriers, some with machine guns poking from their turrets, rolled toward People’s Square where a 12m statue of Mao Zedong (毛澤東) was preparing to preside over the latest in a series of tub-thumping “anti-terror” rallies to be held here in the heartlands of China’s Muslim Uighur minority this year.

Open-backed trucks packed with heavily armed troops joined the procession, red and yellow propaganda banners draped from their sides.

“Unity and stability are blessings! Separatism and unrest are a curse!” one read.

A second warned: “Let all those terrorists who dare to be enemies of the people be smashed to pieces!”

To ensure the march went off without a glitch, police had placed the entire city of about half a million inhabitants on lockdown.

“All the roads are blocked,” said a black-clad officer, who was posted outside the mosque with a 12 gauge shotgun slung across his chest.

The mass rally, witnessed by Guardian reporters at the end of April, came as a long-running crackdown in China’s violence-stricken far west hit draconian new heights.

Three days earlier thousands of armed troops had swept onto the streets of the provincial capital, Urumqi, where, according to one local newspaper, they vowed to “sacrifice everything for the party and the people” in their fight against the Muslim militants Beijing blames for a series of attacks on government officials and civilians.

“Please rest assured, my fellow countrymen, that I will ... crack down on the arrogance of those violent gangs and terrorists so they are left with no road to go down and no place to hide,” one participant told reporters.

A week before, more than 1,000 troops flooded Aksu, a city in Xinjiang’s south, for a three-day show of strength.

“Suddenly a siren rang out and vehicles shot out onto the streets like swords being drawn from their sheaths,” read an account of the event by one local propaganda writer.

The parades are part of a wider security escalation that has gripped China’s western frontier since Xinjiang Chinese Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo (陳全國), a hawk who Beijing credits with quelling a wave of unrest in Tibet, was drafted into Xinjiang last summer.

Adrian Zenz, a researcher who has studied the securitization of both politically sensitive regions, said China’s leaders believed Chen had managed to contain a surge in self-immolations in the Tibet Autonomous Region, using a series of innovative and repressive policies such as high-tech surveillance and the introduction of tight social controls.

Now, they hoped he could do the same in Xinjiang, a vast and resource-rich borderland that has endured decades of bloodshed including anti-government uprisings, ethnic rioting and, more recently, terrorist attacks targeting civilians.

“I’m sure he has been sent there to pacify Xinjiang,” said Zenz, from the European School of Culture and Theology in Germany.

Chen has wasted no time in putting his controversial ideas into practice. Since he became Xinjiang’s party secretary in August last year, thousands of security operatives, ranging from elite special forces to poorly trained rookies, have been deployed onto the streets of villages, towns and cities.