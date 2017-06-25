Social media playing host to dirty politics, study finds

By Alex Hern / The Guardian

Propaganda on social media is being used to manipulate public opinion about the world, a new set of studies from the University of Oxford has revealed.

From Taiwan, where a campaign against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) involved thousands of heavily coordinated — but not fully automated — accounts sharing Chinese propaganda, to Russia, where about 45 percent of highly active Twitter accounts are bots, the studies show that social media are an international battleground for dirty politics.

The reports, part of the Oxford Internet Institute’s Computational Propaganda Research Project, cover nine nations. Also included were the US, China, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Poland and Ukraine. They found “the lies, the junk, the misinformation” of traditional propaganda are widespread online and “supported by Facebook or Twitter’s algorithms,” Oxford University Internet studies professor Philip Howard said.

At their simpler end, techniques used include automated accounts to “like,” share and post content on social networks. Such accounts can serve to game algorithms to push content onto curated social feeds. They can drown out real, reasoned debate between humans in favor of a social network populated by argument and sound bites and they can simply make online measures of support, such as the number of likes, look larger — crucial in creating the illusion of popularity.

The researchers found that in the US this took the form of what the project’s research director Samuel Woolley called “manufacturing consensus” — creating the illusion of popularity so that a political candidate can have a viability that they might not have had before.

“The illusion of online support for a candidate can spur actual support through a bandwagon effect. [US President Donald] Trump made Twitter center stage in this election and voters paid attention,” the US report said.

While the report finds some evidence of institutional support for the use of bots, even if only in an “experimental” fashion by party campaign managers, Woolley said that it is just as powerful coming from individuals.

“Bots massively multiply the ability of one person to attempt to manipulate people,” he said. “Picture your annoying friend on Facebook, who’s always picking political fights. If they had an army of 5,000 bots, that would be a lot worse, right?”

Russian propaganda on social media is well known in the West for its external-facing arm, including allegations of state involvement in the US and French presidential elections. However, the nation’s social media is also heavily infiltrated with digital propaganda domestically, the report on that country said.

It showed that Russia first developed its digital propaganda expertise for dealing with internal threats to stability and drowning out dissent to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime while providing the same illusion of overwhelming consensus that was used in the US election years later.

“Political competition in Putin’s Russia created the demand for online propaganda tools and market competition was allowed to to efficiently meet this demand and create tools that were later deployed in foreign operations,” wrote the report’s author, Sergey Sanovich.

“Russia is the case to look to to see how a particularly powerful authoritarian regime uses social media to control people,” Woolley added.