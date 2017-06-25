Now is the time for climate action

By European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan

The landmark Paris Agreement on climate change was a key achievement of multilateralism. And progress on ratification has been extraordinary — the Paris Agreement entered into force on Nov. 4 last year and 149 countries have already ratified it.

Yet there is no room for complacency: For the vision of a global climate-resilient, low-emissions future to actually materialize, we must now focus all our attention on putting our words into action.

We believe that addressing climate change provides countless opportunities to invent new and better ways to produce and consume, to invest and trade, and to protect lives, assets and livelihoods, for the benefit of all. To deliver the much-needed economic and social transformation, it is vital that emissions reduction targets and adaptation strategies are now translated into concrete, actionable policies and measures in all sectors of the economy. Intent alone does not guarantee delivery.

The EU and its member states are determined to play our full part in implementing the Paris Agreement, both at home and internationally. Europe has provided and will continue to provide substantial funding to support climate action in partner countries. In 2015 alone, support totaled 17.6 billion euros (US$149.7 at the current exchange rate).

At home, we are committed to completing the legislative and regulatory package necessary to deliver the EU’s target — reducing emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030. Our legislative actions cover all sectors of the economy and we are putting energy efficiency first, as well as boosting use of renewable energy across the bloc. Currently, 18 percent of the EU’s total energy consumption comes from renewable sources. The EU is on its way to achieve the 20 percent renewable energy target by 2020.

We understand concerns that taking action on climate change can affect economic growth, but we have found that the opposite is true: Our emissions have fallen by 22 percent since 1990, while the EU’s GDP has grown by 50 percent. During this period, we have created new jobs, businesses, technologies and competitive advantages, preparing our economies for the climate-resilient, low-carbon future.

At the same time, we are investing in increasing the resilience of our societies: Our experience shows that for each euro (US$1.12) invested in flood protection, we can save 6 euros in avoided flood damage. In other words, investing in climate resilience reduces current and future risks.

While Taiwan is not a party to the process, it also has an important role to play in meeting this global challenge. As the world’s 22nd-largest economy and a significant greenhouse gas emitter, Taiwan’s contribution to global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is clearly important.

In 2015, Taiwan’s Greenhouse Gases Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) was enacted and Taiwan adopted the long-term target of a 50 percent reduction from the 2005 level by 2050.

These are positive steps and we look forward to reading the detailed implementation plan to be published by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) at the end of this month.

While the EU has more than two decades of experience in developing and implementing ambitious climate policies, we know that many of our partners are doing so for the first time. We stand ready to share our experiences and lessons learned with Taiwan and remain committed to work with the nation on the development of renewable energy.