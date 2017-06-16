[ LETTER ]

Taiwan from above

What do you see in Taiwan from above? Filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) said it is beyond beauty. Yes, this green island is just like a boat floating on the ocean — it is calm, romantic and attractive in the evening, and vibrant, joyful and green during the day.

What do you see in Taiwan from the Pacific Ocean? In 1542, Portuguese sailors sighted the main island of Taiwan and named it Ilha Formosa: beautiful island. It is indeed a beautiful island, but has suffered a very tough life since then.

What do you see in Taiwan from the northern ocean? The Qing ceded Formosa and the Pescadores Islands to Japan under the Shimonoseki Treaty. Japan renounced all right, title and claim to Formosa and the Pescadores under the San Francisco Peace Treaty, which became effective on April 28, 1952.

What do you see in Taiwan from the Taiwan Strait? Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) took over Formosa under General Order No. 1 on Sept. 2, 1945, and began a military occupation on Oct. 10. Chiang’s government became an exiled government in Taiwan when the San Francisco Peace Treaty went into force.

However, he brainwashed Taiwanese that the Republic of China (ROC) is a sovereign nation and Taiwan is part of it. Sadly, today, the majority of Taiwanese still believe Taiwan is owned by the ROC.

What do you see in Taiwan from the south? All South Asian neighbors realize that Taiwan is governed by the ROC, but is not a sovereign nation. All of them fought for their independence, but they realize Taiwan has never declared itself a sovereign nation.

What do you see in Taiwan from within the island? All publicly elected political leaders relate Taiwan to the ROC. Former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) said ROC on Taiwan, Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) said the ROC is Taiwan, Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said the ROC owns Taiwan, while President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) says Taiwan is the ROC.

They all believe Taiwan or the ROC is an independent, sovereign nation.

That is not true, for the ROC Constitution has never adopted Taiwan into its territory, nor is there a legal document to prove that Taiwan’s sovereignty was transferred from Japan to the ROC.

The major problem is to distinguish Taiwan from ROC: Taiwan is not the ROC and the ROC is not Taiwan, but after 70 years of brainwashing, everyone suffers from Stockholm syndrome and see Taiwan as the ROC.

They ignore the fact that the ROC was officially replaced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the UN by UN Resolution 2758, and the US publicly derecognized the ROC, accepting only the Taiwan governing authority under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) on Tuesday expressed deep anger and regret about Panama’s switching century-old diplomatic ties to China. Lee also criticized Panama for keeping him in the dark until the last moment.

Unbelievably, Lee and his ministry only blamed Panama for switching diplomatic recognition while not protesting against their accepting Taiwan as part of one China.

Taiwan has never built diplomatic relations with Panama or any other diplomatic ally, which all recognize the ROC, not Taiwan, but the ROC is simply an exiled government, not a sovereign nation.

It is time for Tsai to call a national emergency meeting to clarify Taiwan’s national identity. The ROC is but an illusion. It is time for Taiwanese to get rid of the exiled ROC government, which is simply a dead end for Taiwan.