Qatar’s relationship with Iran and Muslim militancy decoded

By Aya Batrawy and Sarah El Deeb / AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The political crisis engulfing Qatar stems from accusations by its Arab neighbors that it supports terrorism. Qatar denies the allegations, but its ties with Iran and embrace of various hardline Muslim groups have brought intense scrutiny, made it a regional outlier and created enough smoke to suggest a fire.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar amid a slew of punitive measures. On Friday last week, the four Arab states increased the pressure by naming 59 people and several charities linked to Qatar on a terrorist list.

Governments across the region routinely cite terrorism as justification to clamp down on political opposition and rights activists. Some groups Qatar has backed — such as the Muslim Brotherhood — are seen by many as a legitimate political force. Others, including some hardline Sunni rebel factions in Syria, are not that different ideologically from groups that Saudi Arabia backs there.

Here is a look at the various groups Qatar is accused of supporting and its relationship with them:

AL-QAEDA, ISLAMIC STATE

Qatar’s Arab neighbors have accused it of backing al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) group’s ideology across the region, from Syria to the Sinai Peninsula.

Experts and groups in Syria say Qatari finances have indirectly propped up militant groups. Similar accusations were leveled at Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries in the early days of Syria’s 2011 uprising, but experts say these governments amended their official stances and financing laws.

Some express concern that the row between Saudi Arabia and Qatar could undermine all finances to the Syrian opposition — where, on the ground, the lines are blurred over which groups cooperate with radicals.

Qatar has never supported al-Qaeda or IS directly, Syria expert Hassan Hassan said.

However, Qatar has supported Ahrar al-Sham, whose founders are linked to al-Qaeda, he said.

Saudi Arabia once hosted members of Ahrar al-Sham at a Syrian opposition conference in its capital.

MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD

The hardline Sunni group remains one of the region’s most polarizing. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt view it as a direct threat to their rule and deem it a destabilizing force. However, the Brotherhood’s offshoots remain active in Jordan and Tunisia.

The Brotherhood was elected to power in Egypt after protests toppled former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and Qatar aided the Brotherhood-led government in Cairo with billions of dollars. It was a key supporter of the group’s offshoots in Syria and Libya.

Qatar says it supported Egypt as a whole, and not one particular faction, when the Brotherhood was in power. Egypt’s military ousted the Brotherhood and unleashed a lethal crackdown against its members amid mass protests in 2013. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt outlawed the group and branded it a terrorist organization, accusing it of plotting attacks. Brotherhood affiliates in the Gulf have been arrested.

Gulf monarchies also accuse Qatar of providing financial support, a safe haven and even citizenship to Islamist opposition figures from their countries.

HAMAS

The Palestinian group, an offshoot of Egypt’s Brotherhood, is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and its Western allies. The group, which rules the Gaza Strip, has fought three wars with Israel and is seen by some in the Arab world as an armed resistance force against Israeli occupation.