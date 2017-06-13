Trump the author of his endless misfortune

By James Wang 王景弘

An owner of a business can, if they decide to, dispense with the hierarchy of the management system and summon a lower-level director for an exclusive discussion, without having to contact the general manager first to mediate. No one in the company would dare to accuse the owner of inappropriate behavior and the person summoned might be pleased, thinking they are in line for a promotion.

However, if this domineering executive style is applied to running a government — where operations are strictly regulated by the law and restrictions are everywhere — then such moves provoke legal and political issues.

US President Donald Trump started out as a businessman. Within his company, he could do as he pleased, while externally, he enjoyed the freedom to drive a hard bargain with clients and other businesspeople.

Trump possesses the head-strong character of a business tycoon. This caused him to ignore the US’ political and administrative systems and summon then-FBI director James Comey to help him “fix his problem.”

In this quarrel between an administrative director and his boss, the two accuse each other of lying.

Trump has failed to read and learn from the experience and biographies of former US presidents; he is temperamental and says whatever comes to his mind. Ever since he took office, not a single day has passed peacefully in the White House; he acts like a talk show host, busily watching news all day long to find the chance to pick a fight.

According to Comey’s testimony before the US Congress, Trump created a situation that would allow for him and Comey to be alone and then asked Comey if he wanted to stay in his post as director of the FBI.

Trump allegedly said to Comey that he needed his “loyalty,” and he “expects loyalty.”

According to Comey, he was also asked to assert Trump’s innocence and to say that he was not personally under investigation for colluding with Russian officials.

According to Comey’s testimony, Trump also said that former US national security adviser Michael Flynn is a good guy, he has suffered enough, and that he “hopes” the FBI would drop the Flynn investigation.

Comey said he interpreted the president’s use of the word “hope” to be an instruction and stated that he simply replied, “I agree he is a good guy.”

During the hearing, Comey also said he declined Trump’s two requests that he pledge loyalty to him and also stated that did not close down the FBI’s investigation into Flynn as a result of the conversation.

We know what happened next: Trump fired Comey.

Trump appears eager to join former US president Richard Nixon’s exclusive club — he must surely be aware of the reason for Nixon’s downfall.

During his testimony, Comey accused Trump of committing exactly the same crime that Nixon did when he was in office: obstruction of justice.

Nixon tried to block the investigation into the Watergate wire-tapping case; now Trump wishes to impede the FBI’s investigation into alleged secret communication with Russian officials by members of his team.

Trump asked his son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to leave the room, leaving no third party present during his conversation with Comey.

This action led to the two competing versions of the discussion, with Trump pitching his word against Comey’s.

If no taped recording of their conversation surfaces, the majority of people are likely to side with Comey’s version of the events over believing Trump.