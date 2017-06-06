Jeremy Corbyn: From UK election punchline to contender

By Thomas Penny, Svenja O’Donnell / Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s surprising call for an early election — to be held on Thursday — rested on one calculation above all: defeating Jeremy Corbyn was a sure thing. Crushing the Labour leader was the goal.

Her Conservatives saw him as a shambolic joke — a “mutton-headed old mugwump” — who barely had the support of his own party.

However, what May’s strategists did not see coming was that the white-bearded Corbyn, 68, would grow on voters the more they saw him. And the more they saw of May on the campaign trail, the less she appealed.

“When he’s got a nice suit on and he’s there on the TV sofa, he doesn’t come across as an evil monster, he comes across as a normal bloke,” Anthony Wells, director of political polling at YouGov PLC, said in a telephone interview. “He’s not a central casting prime minister like David Cameron was — a pink-faced posh bloke — but a genuinely affable grandfatherly bloke, a bit absentminded, he forgets figures sometimes, but I think people can fit that into the image of a prime minister.”

While few people expect Corbyn to pull an upset and become the first prime minister in more than a century to sport a beard, his personal rating on “who would be the best prime minister” has doubled from 15 percent when May called the election on April 18 to 30 percent.

In London, he opened up a 17-point lead against her, an Evening Standard poll showed on Thursday last week.

“I do a lot of group hugs with lots of people,” Corbyn told a crowd of supporters in Basildon, east of London. “I love a group hug meself!”

Greeted with a standing ovation, Corbyn has relaxed in the closing stretch of the campaign.

At the rally, he attacked May’s claim that she is the best person to tackle Brexit talks. He unveiled a three-person team of negotiators and called the prime minister’s approach “reckless.”

His gains threaten May’s hopes of an “unassailable” majority, which she says would strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations. After all, she ascended to 10 Downing Street to replace David Cameron after the referendum last year without having faced voters.

To be sure, Corbyn has been helped by May’s lackluster campaigning, particularly a U-turn on care for the elderly. Her decision to use the Manchester bombing, in which 22 people were killed, to attack the Labour leader’s security policies also appeared to backfire when a poll showed 46 percent of voters agreed with him that foreign interventions in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan had made Britain less safe.

“Theresa May is a terrible campaigner. If she weren’t, we wouldn’t be here,” said Steven Fielding, professor of politics at the University of Nottingham. “She’s done as much as she can do to undermine her own campaign.”

May has switched to a more positive campaigning style, a move that reflects the failure of personal attacks on Corbyn. Veterans of Sadiq Khan’s victory in the London mayoral campaign last year say vitriol directed at him by the Conservatives simply galvanized his supporters.

Corbyn’s allies have long said that once people got to know him, they would start seeing him as a serious contender.

He won the Labour leadership against the odds and could do the same in the country, they said.

“Clearly the polls showed at the start that people had reservations about Jeremy, but the more people have seen of him, I think they’ve been pleasantly surprised,” said Bill Esterson, Labour’s small-business spokesman.