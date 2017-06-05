How Texas became Trump’s front line

By Tom Dart / The Guardian, HOUSTON, Texas

Like many other teenagers, Karla Perez eagerly awaited her 16th birthday and the chance to pass her driving test. The driving school told her to bring her Social Security card to class, so she asked her mother for it.

“She said I didn’t have one and that’s when she explained it to me,” Perez said.

She was not a US citizen, but an undocumented immigrant. Her parents, seeking a better life, brought her to Houston, Texas, from Mexico City when she was two. They never discussed her status, thinking that by her mid-teens she would have a green card through a US grandparent.

Perez gave up on the idea of driving — quite a hardship in such a car-centric city.

However, as she pursued her ambition of going to law school, she was grateful for a benefit unusual in such a deep-red state: the right to pay tuition at the same rate charged to legal Texas residents. Without it, her degree might have been unaffordable.

Then came the election of US President Donald Trump in November last year and the start of the Texas legislature’s current session two months later.

The same state that introduced the tuition law 16 years earlier, the place with an estimated 1.7 million unauthorized immigrants, passed a hardline measure known as SB4 that compels local law enforcement to work with US federal immigration authorities to hand over migrants for potential deportation, in effect banning “sanctuary cities.”

The White House would like to do the same nationwide.

“It was definitely not a surprise to see after the elections how the Republican Party has been emboldened to take extreme measures to vilify and criminalize immigrants,” Perez said last week. “They are very much emboldened by what’s happening at the national level. They’re carrying out Trump’s deportation agenda.”

Perez was one of hundreds who protested against SB4 at the Texas statehouse in Austin on Monday last week, amid scenes of mayhem on the floor of the state House of Representatives.

Republican state Representative Matt Rinaldi said he called the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in response to the presence of demonstrators holding “I am illegal and here to stay” signs.

Democratic state Representative Ramon Romero reportedly quoted Rinaldi as saying: “Fuck them, I called ICE.”

Rinaldi said he was threatened by Democratic representatives and assaulted by Romero, who denied the accusation.

Rinaldi said he asserted that if a Democratic member, Representative Alfonso “Poncho” Nevarez, made good on a pledge to “get him” when he left the chamber: “I would shoot him in self-defense.”

Nevarez said on Twitter that Rinaldi was “a liar and hateful man.”

The loss of decorum in a hyper-partisan atmosphere recalled the excesses of Trump’s anything-goes presidential campaign.

At a gun range on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill into law that reduces the cost of a handgun license. With a Trumpesque level of regard for the media, he joked about shooting reporters.

AHEAD OF THE CURVE

There are similarities in policymaking as well as posturing. The country’s most populous Republican-led state is a laboratory for the kind of extreme right-wing positions on cultural touchstones that helped propel Trump to power.

“Whatever direction you see the curve bending, Texas was ahead of the curve,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.