Aborigines need to band together

By Pasuya Poiconu

As the nation marks one year since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, plenty of commentators have been voicing their opinions.

The main concern for most ordinary people are cross-strait relations, economic development, the rights and duties of workers and employers (especially the recently instituted system of “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” each week), Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and activities, such as the World Health Assembly, interactions between the ruling party and civic groups, pension reform and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Perceived U-turns on the way policies were presented before Tsai took office and the way they have been implemented since have pushed the president’s opinion poll ratings down. In such circumstances, could it be that examining Tsai’s promotion of policies and affairs related to Aborigines would have a halo effect, in the same way that the moon can extend its hypnotic effect into the surrounding space?

Amis singer Panai Kusui and others have been camping on Ketagalan Boulevard near the Presidential Office Building to protest against the exclusion of privately owned land when delineating traditional Aboriginal territories, and they are calling on the minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples to resign. However, it would not be fair to infer from this that the “halo effect” extends to Aboriginal affairs.

Examples of things Tsai has done might serve to prove the point. While many Taiwanese, including many officials, do not know why Tsai should apologize to Aborigines, she was nonetheless willing to make an apology that few heads of state anywhere in the world would be willing to make.

She has pledged to formulate legislation on Aboriginal autonomy and put it into practice. She has established the Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee to handle issues of history, land, language, culture and reconciliation.

She has promised to investigate how, without the consent of Tao Aborigines, a decision was made to build a nuclear waste storage site on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) despite the harmful effects of these toxic materials, which could last for thousands of years, and has promised compensation to residents.

She has responded to the demands of Pingpu Aborigines, including the Siraya, Makatao, Pazih and Papora, for their rightful names to be officially recognized, and has promised to restore their identity and rights. Her government has taken back the Broadcasting Corp of China’s frequencies so that they can be used by a dedicated Aboriginal radio station.

Her administration is drafting an indigenous language development law, and it is delineating and proclaiming traditional Aboriginal territories on government-owned land.

It is true that some of these items were considered and planned by previous governments, but it is fair to say that the announcements Tsai has made since taking office have lent them considerably more impetus.

Her official apology and her government’s policies of pursuing historical transitional justice, investigating the policy decision on nuclear waste storage, restoring Pingpu titles, reserving a popular radio frequency for an Aboriginal radio station and so on have shaken up the government’s habitual mindset and ways of responding.